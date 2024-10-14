50+ Premium Baby And Toddler Vendors Under One Roof At W Hoboken, Hosted by NJ Mom and NJ Baby Expo
Get Your Tickets to NJ Baby Expo the W Hoboken on Nov 3, 2024
Learn, Test and Meet Top National Brands and Local Businesses For Baby, Expecting and New Moms!
The expo will connect parents-to-be and new parents with over 50 premium baby and toddler exhibitors including best-in-class baby gear and accessories, clothing, skincare, local childcare providers, pediatricians, cord blood banking and more. Throughout the event, parents can test products and take advantage of one-day-only discounts, check out educational demos lead by industry-leading experts, enjoy pampering treatments, enter to win thousands of dollars in raffle prizes, including strollers and car seats, and take home VIP swag bags.
The Platinum Event Sponsor is RWJBarnabas Health. Gold Sponsors include Albee Baby, New York Life, Thule and Doona. Some of the expo’s exhibitors include Peg Perego, Cord Blood Registry, Bright Horizons, Your Zen Baby Sleep, Belle Threads, WholeNest, Tenafly Pediatrics, Gentle Landing Post Partum, Rise Above PT and Creative Twist Events.
NJMOM is the largest parenting community and online resource for NJ moms to connect with family-friendly places around New Jersey.
