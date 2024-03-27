50+ Top Baby And Toddler Vendors Under One Roof At W Hoboken on April 28, 2024
NJ Baby Expo the W Hoboken on April 28, 2024
Brands Like Babies R US, UPPAbaby, NUNA, Magnetic Me and more!
We are thrilled to connect expecting parents with parenting experts, the latest baby gear and resources in a beautiful setting at the W Hoboken.”HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, US, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ MOM, the largest community of moms in New Jersey, is hosting their annual NJ Baby Expo on April 28, 2024 from 9:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. at the W Hoboken (225 River Street, Hoboken, New Jersey).
— Christine Curatolo, founder of NJ Baby Expo
"We are thrilled to connect expecting parents with parenting experts, the latest baby gear and resources in a beautiful setting at the W Hoboken. We hope parents find resources and products they fall in love with while also enjoying a fun and informative day out,” says the founder of NJ Baby Expo, Christine Curatolo. "We have carefully curated a diverse range of vendors to ensure that attendees have access to the best products and information for their growing families."
The NJ Baby Expo is a must-attend event for all parents and parents-to-be in the New Jersey area. This exciting baby expo will feature 50 premium baby and toddler exhibitors including best-in-class baby gear and accessories, clothing, skincare, local childcare providers, pediatricians, cord blood banking and more. Throughout the event, parents can test products and take advantage of one-day-only discounts, check out educational demos led by industry-leading experts, enjoy pampering treatments, enter to win thousands of dollars in raffle prizes, including strollers and car seats, and take home VIP swag bags.
The NJ Baby Expo is not just for parents, but also for the little ones. The event will feature a designated play area for children, as well as fun activities and entertainment throughout the day hosted by Creative Twist Events. Tickets for the NJ Baby Expo are now available for purchase online at njbabyexpo.com. Don't miss this exciting event that is sure to leave expecting and new parents feeling informed, inspired, and prepared for their parenting journey.
The Platinum Event Sponsor is RWJBarnabas Health. Platinum Sponsors include Babies R Us and New York Life. Gold Sponsors include Kids Bedroom Gallery, Loveprint Photography and Creative Twist Events.
About NJMOM.com
NJ MOM is the largest parenting community and online resource for moms in New Jersey.
