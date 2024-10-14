Family Hospice celebrates grand opening

Reaching the community with a new care option

We are committed to providing compassionate end-of-life care for those facing a life-limiting illness” — Robin Stanton, Chief Operating Officer of Family Hospice

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Hospice announces the grand opening of its new location in Gainesville. The community is invited to a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, October 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 736 Green St NE, Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon.The unveiling of the Gainesville location marks a significant milestone for Family Hospice, which is expanding its network of compassionate care services to better serve the community in northeast Georgia. Focusing on providing quality end-of-life care and support for patients and their families, Family Hospice is dedicated to enhancing the comfort and dignity of those facing terminal illnesses.“We are committed to providing compassionate end-of-life care for those facing a life-limiting illness,” said Robin Stanton, Chief Operating Officer of Family Hospice. “This new location allows us to expand our Family and reach patients and their families in the comfort of wherever they call home in Gainesville and surrounding counties.”As part of the grand opening celebration, guests will have the opportunity to join for light refreshments, meet the staff members, and learn more about the comprehensive services offered by Family Hospice. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will symbolize the official commencement of operations at the Gainesville location, reinforcing the organization's commitment to delivering exceptional hospice care.For more information about the grand opening event or to learn about Family Hospice's services in Gainesville, please visit the Family Hospice’s website ***About Family HospiceFamily Hospice is a leading provider of hospice care in Georgia. We are dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive end-of-life care to patients and their families. Our team of experienced professionals offers a range of services, including pain management, symptom management, emotional support, spiritual care, and bereavement support. Family Hospice is licensed by the Georgia Department of Community Health. Our licenses are as follows:Georgia: GA License #104-0478-H, #HSPC001430, #060-0406-HServices are available regardless of ability to pay.###

