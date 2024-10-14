Disaster Recovery Center Open in Pinellas County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Pinellas County to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.

Center location:

Pinellas County

Botanical Gardens – Magnolia Room

12520 Ulmerton Road

Largo, FL 33774

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Florida Division of Emergency Management and FEMA are urgently reopening centers that were in place for Debby and Helene prior to Milton and these centers can serve people affected by all three hurricanes. New locations are being assessed to meet the needs in areas heavily impacted by Milton.

To find other center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Please be patient. FEMA is increasing staff at call centers but wait times may be longer because of increased volume for multiple recent disasters. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

If you applied to FEMA after Hurricanes Helene or Debby and have additional damage from Hurricane Milton, you will need to apply separately for Milton and provide the dates of your most recent damage.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.