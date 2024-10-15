When Bugs Rule the World: CJ Friedman's The Bugs Explores Earth's Last Defense Against Humanity

Unsolicited Press is thrilled to announce the release of The Bugs, a speculative and darkly imaginative novel by CJ Friedman.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unsolicited Press is thrilled to announce the release of The Bugs , a speculative and darkly imaginative novel by CJ Friedman In this unique narrative, bees, ants, spiders, flies, and all manner of bugs are not just background players in nature—they’re Earth's last line of defense against humanity’s self-destructive tendencies.In The Bugs, humanity’s fate rests in the tiny hands of the insects, who monitor not only the health of the planet but also the moral compass of its most influential inhabitants: humans. If mankind reaches a point of no return, the bugs will unleash a final solution—extermination. But don’t worry, they’ve got a backup plan. With mosquito-collected DNA, they’re ready to start fresh with a new batch of humans, hoping the next generation might do better.A chilling look at the potential consequences of climate neglect, The Bugs explores themes of environmental collapse, collective responsibility, and survival, all seen through the eyes of our planet’s most overlooked creatures. Readers will be captivated by Friedman’s dark humor, inventive storytelling, and the eerie plausibility of the bugs' last resort plan.About the AuthorCJ Friedman’s eclectic background includes a stint as a food truck owner, solar salesman, and digital marketer. His most transformative experience came when he lived within a Stephen King novel—quite literally—while working as the caretaker of an off-the-grid eco-lodge deep in the woods of western Maine. During two isolated weeks without human contact, the idea for The Bugs was born. Now residing in New Hampshire with his wife, toddler, and two elderly dogs, CJ brings his strange and compelling story to readers everywhere.About Unsolicited PressUnsolicited Press, based in Portland, Oregon, is a womxn-owned, all-volunteer publisher dedicated to uplifting the unsung and underrepresented voices in literature. We prioritize exceptional writing over profits, partnering with authors at the fringes of the literary world, including emerging talents and award-winning writers like Amy Shimshon-Santo and Tara Stillions Whitehead. Learn more at unsolicitedpress.com, and follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook, and other social platforms. Don’t miss our snarky newsletter on Substack.BOOK DETAILSThe BugsBy CJ FriedmanPaperback | 316 pages | 5.5 x 8.5 inISBN: 9781956692976Price: $17.95Available: October 15, 2024For press inquiries or to request a review copy, please contact Unsolicited Press at info@unsolicitedpress.com.

