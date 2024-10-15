Q-Tech Announces Industry’s First Full-Space-Qualified Multiple-Output TCXOs

QT8220 Series Multiple-Ootput TCXOs

QT8220 Series Quad-CMOS output TCXOs available in 3.3V and 5.0V, 20MHz-100MHz configurations; Multiple outputs reduce SWaP

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-Tech Corporation – a leading global supplier of space-qualified crystal oscillators and high-performance frequency control systems – announces the industry’s first multiple-output temperature-controlled crystal oscillators (TCXOs) qualified for full space applications. Each QT8220 Series TCXO , available with two (2) to four (4) CMOS outputs, is packaged in a hermetically sealed 32-pin Flatpack. One QT8220 multiple CMOS output TCXO offers significant SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) advantages compared to the traditional approach of using single-output TCXOs to achieve the same functionality.The multiple-output TCXOs comprising the QT8220 Series are available in device configurations with either 3.3V or 5.0V supply voltages and a frequency from 20MHz to 100MHz. Designed for full-space applications requiring low (±0.5 to 4.0ppm) stability over a wide temperature range (-40°C to +85°C), QT8220 TCXOs exhibit high radiation tolerance (>100kRad(Si) TID and >85MeV-cm2/mg SEL) and low phase noise and jitter. All QT8220 devices are screened and inspected for quality conformance to MIL-PRF-55310, Level S.“Our new quad-output CMOS TCXOs allow designers to clock multiple inputs, such as multiple FPGAs, with just a single component, rather than needing multiple oscillators for the same functionality,” said Scott Sentz, Q-Tech’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “As the first space-qualified, multiple-output TCXOs, the QT8220 Series offers unmatched SWaP benefits for demanding full space environments.”Availability: NowDelivery: Consult FactoryPrice: Consult FactoryAbout Q-TechQ-Tech Corporation was founded in 1972 with the objective of providing state-of-the-art crystal clock oscillators and frequency control solutions for companies with demanding applications. As the leading U.S. manufacturer of qualified products to MIL-PRF-55310 as well as ultra-high reliability standards such as Aerospace Corporation TOR (GPS III) and NASA GSFC specifications, Q-Tech proudly services the military, aerospace, down-hole and deep space industries. Q-Tech is certified to the AS9100 and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. The Company maintains a global presence with sales capabilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. In early 2023, Q-Tech completed the acquisition of Axtal GmbH & Co KG. The Axtal acquisition integrates the company’s products, European-based engineering development and ISO9001:2015 manufacturing facilities

