Aviation Week Network’s 2025 Business Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast and Helicopter Fleet & MRO Forecast Now Available

Textron Aviation leads aircraft deliveries in a $298B market forecast, while Airbus Helicopters is set to deliver 38% of new helicopters over the next decade

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network today announces the 2025 Business Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast along with the 2025 Helicopter Fleet & MRO Forecast, a ten-year outlook of the respective industries. Produced with independent projections and data by Aviation Week Intelligence Network’s (AWIN) internal forecasting teams, the forecast findings show the broader, worldwide business aviation fleet growing from 35,443 aircraft to 40,107 aircraft, a 13% increase in fleet counts compared to 2025, and a 1.4% CAGR. Meanwhile, the Helicopter forecast sees the broader, worldwide turbine-powered fleets growing at a 1.4% CAGR reaching 24,265 units in 2034.Business AviationThe jet fleet segment is expected to see the strongest growth, while business turboprops will see more subdued growth, with single-engine models replacing multi-engines faster. The MRO aftermarket for business aircraft sees a 3.2% CAGR overall, with $146 billion in total demand, 32% of which is modifications requirements, growing at 2.2% CAGR. Meanwhile, with a share of 27% of the demand, engine maintenance is becoming an ever-increasing share of MRO requirements in business aviation.New business aircraft delivery values will be worth $297 billion over the next ten years, with Textron’s product line soundly outpacing unit deliveries by Gulfstream and Pilatus. However, Gulfstream’s delivery values will outperform both Textron and Bombardier. “After some recent market softening, new aircraft deliveries are still seeing unusually high demand and price increases lately while used aircraft prices have receded a bit. We feel that the delivery market will stabilize on the high side of normal activity we’ve seen over the previous decade,” said Brian Kough, Senior Director, Forecasts & Aerospace Insights. “Larger category jets appear on a strong footing as well as single-engine turboprops.”Aircraft deliveries, counting both jet and turboprop segments, will number over 1,100 aircraft in 2025 and reach the 1,200-unit mark from 2027 to 2032. Business jets account for 9,000 of the total deliveries with turboprops accounting for the remaining 2,800 deliveries over the ten-year forecast. Additionally, 6,600 total aircraft are expected to retire during the same time period.HelicoptersTurbine-powered helicopter deliveries are projected to exceed 6,400 over the decade, while aircraft retirements will total just over 3,300 units. This translates to a 1.4% fleet CAGR. Airbus will lead deliveries over the ten-year forecast with a 38% share of delivery units over the period. The top three leading helicopter family deliveries are placed with the Airbus H125/H130, the Bell 505 Jet Ranger, and followed by the Robinson R66.Aftermarket MRO demand is projected to grow at a 1.3% CAGR on a non-inflationary basis. Retirement activity frequency is concentrated in the second half of the forecast period.Both the 2025 Business Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast and 2025 Helicopter Fleet & MRO Forecast findings detail market demands and industry trends accounting for the impact of economic and macro trends on global fleets and MRO. By combining current fleet counts and stats, projected aircraft fleet changes, in-house flight data derived utilization projections, and segmented MRO cost analytics, the forecast delivers critical strategic insights for each market sector.The 2025 Commercial Fleet & MRO Forecast is also now available. 