Aviation Week Network Launches Catchment Analyzer Platform for U.S. Market with First-Ever Global MIDT Data Integration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network today announces the launch of its new Catchment Analyzer platform to the U.S. market, providing airport Air Service Development (ASD) professionals with unprecedented insights into their true market potential through an innovative online platform.This launch marks the first time Global MIDT data has been integrated for analysis in the US market, representing a significant advancement in airport catchment analysis capabilities. By combining U.S. DOT and Global MIDT O&D demand data with internet search intelligence, Catchment Analyzer delivers comprehensive market leakage and opportunity insights for all U.S. airports, from Small and Non-Hub facilities to Large Hub operations.The enhanced Catchment Analyzer brings the same trusted data and expertise that global industry professionals have relied upon to U.S. airports. This essential resource enables airport operators to understand true demand from their catchment areas, identify traffic leakage to competitor airports, and make data-driven decisions for strategic route development and competitive positioning."The introduction of Catchment Analyzer and our new U.S. market position allows us to provide unparalleled insights to airports, supporting their air service development opportunities, whether in the domestic or international market," explained David Stroud, Managing Director - ASM, a division of Aviation Week Network.The platform's accessible online interface makes sophisticated catchment analysis available to airports of all sizes, democratizing access to critical market intelligence previously available only through complex data analysis processes.Key Features and Benefits• This powerful resource provides the insights needed for ASD professionals to understand their true O&D market potential, including:• Mapping visualization of true market demand in their catchment area by passenger routing and airline for both outbound and inbound flows• Identify traffic leakage to competitor airports at detailed zip code level• Analyze market share performance compared to competitor airports• Historic data presence to enable time-series trend analysis• Production of key data for airline presentations and headquarter meetingsAviation professionals interested in learning more can contact a member of the team for a demonstration. For more information, visit aviationweek.com/catchment.About Aviation Week NetworkAviation Week Network is the aviation authority and the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world, including the ASM Global Route Development Consultants, and the Routes, TakeOff North America, CAPA and GAD Global Airport Development events serving the Air Service Development community.About Informa MarketsInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Aviation Week Network is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC.

