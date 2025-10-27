Finalists Announced for Aviation Week Network’s 21st Program Excellence Awards

Aviation Week Network Logo

The Winners will be Recognized on March 18 in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have selected 18 finalists in a total of five categories for the 2026 Program Excellence Awards . The winners will be named, and all finalists honored during the 21st Program Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony, scheduled for March 18, 2026 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.The Program Excellence Awards categories are OEM, Supplier, Special Projects, Airline Projects, and New Entrants.“The Program Excellence Awards finalists have been selected by their industry peers and represent the best of the best in aerospace from around the globe,” said Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week. “We look forward to celebrating all of the finalists and announcing the winners on March 18.”The Program Excellence Diamond Sponsor is Dassault Systèmes. Gold Sponsors are Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, and Honeywell. Silver Sponsors are Collins Aerospace and ITT. The Excellence Evaluation Team is Collins Aerospace, Dassault Systèmes, DAU, Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, Honeywell, ITT, and Raytheon Technologies.THE 2026 Program Excellence Awards finalists by category are:OEM· E-Freighter Program – Embraer· Japan COCO Program – General Atomics Aeronautical Systems· LTAMDS Program – Raytheon· MLIDS Program – Leonardo DRS· Station X-Plane – General Atomics Aeronautical Systems· TRVT Program – RaytheonSupplier· ADIRU Project – Asia Pacific Aircraft Component Services (APACS)· Honeywell Avionics E190 Embraer Freighter Aircraft· MXU-1072A Program – KIHOMAC· Silent Knight Radar – RaytheonSpecial Projects· Consent Agreement Program – Honeywell· SPARTA Program – Collins· UK Protector UAS – General Atomics Aeronautical SystemsAirline Projects· Calibrate Program – United Airlines· SAF-Powered Engine Testing Program – Iberia AirlinesNew Entrants· AIRUS Program – Winvale· Hypersonic Test Bed Program – Kratos· Talon A Program – StratolaunchABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

