Finalists Announced for Aviation Week Network’s 21st Program Excellence Awards
The Winners will be Recognized on March 18 in Washington, D.C.
The Program Excellence Awards categories are OEM, Supplier, Special Projects, Airline Projects, and New Entrants.
“The Program Excellence Awards finalists have been selected by their industry peers and represent the best of the best in aerospace from around the globe,” said Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week. “We look forward to celebrating all of the finalists and announcing the winners on March 18.”
The Program Excellence Diamond Sponsor is Dassault Systèmes. Gold Sponsors are Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, and Honeywell. Silver Sponsors are Collins Aerospace and ITT. The Excellence Evaluation Team is Collins Aerospace, Dassault Systèmes, DAU, Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, Honeywell, ITT, and Raytheon Technologies.
THE 2026 Program Excellence Awards finalists by category are:
OEM
· E-Freighter Program – Embraer
· Japan COCO Program – General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
· LTAMDS Program – Raytheon
· MLIDS Program – Leonardo DRS
· Station X-Plane – General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
· TRVT Program – Raytheon
Supplier
· ADIRU Project – Asia Pacific Aircraft Component Services (APACS)
· Honeywell Avionics E190 Embraer Freighter Aircraft
· MXU-1072A Program – KIHOMAC
· Silent Knight Radar – Raytheon
Special Projects
· Consent Agreement Program – Honeywell
· SPARTA Program – Collins
· UK Protector UAS – General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Airline Projects
· Calibrate Program – United Airlines
· SAF-Powered Engine Testing Program – Iberia Airlines
New Entrants
· AIRUS Program – Winvale
· Hypersonic Test Bed Program – Kratos
· Talon A Program – Stratolaunch
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
# # #
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.