Construction update for work in Jackson area

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews are continuing to get as much work done this fall in the Jackson area before the winter weather sets in. Work is going on in several areas, so drivers are asked to be aware of the following projects and plan their travels accordingly.

Millward and Broadway signal replacement

WYDOT and contract crews from Modern Electric will be mobilizing equipment and cutting concrete at the intersection of Broadway and Millward beginning Monday, Oct. 14. Crews will be replacing the signal that was struck and damaged earlier this year. Drivers will see a lane closure beginning Tuesday, Oct. 14, while crews remove the sidewalk and the old drilled shaft. The work should last roughly a week, weather permitting. Drivers should be aware of roadside workers and flaggers, and expect lane closures and delays during this time.

The Y intersection signals

WYDOT traffic crews are finishing up installation of the new blank out signs on West Broadway, the Y intersection with WYO 22 and work should conclude the morning of Tuesday October 15th. Following that work, crews will be changing the signal heads on the traffic lights, going from a 5-section signal head to a 4-section signal head, replacing the solid green bulb with a flashing yellow arrow.

Traffic electrical crews will be installing new signal heads on the side poles at 4 locations. The impact to traffic will be minimal, but crews will be working adjacent to the travel lanes. Drivers are asked to note that crews will be closing the right turn lane at the Albertsons briefly to complete that side of the pole signal next week. There will also be a brief time when the signal will be reprogrammed and it may be in flash during that time.

WYO 22 and WYO 390 Snake River Bridge

Crews have finished the final lift of pavement through the intersection and WYDOT traffic crews will be striping those newly paved areas beginning the night of Tuesday, October 15th. Crews will be striping from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work is scheduled for one night.

In addition to the striping work, contract crews will be reducing traffic to one lane on the Snake River Bridge on the night of Oct. 18th from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. to pull the temporary shoring underneath the bridge and prepare for the next phase of work. The closure will allow crews to remove sheet piling at piers 3 and 4. The closure should last one night.

WYO 22 Teton Pass

WYDOT crews will be performing some ditch cleaning work beginning on Monday, Oct. 14th around the Idaho state line at milepost 15.5 on the west side of WYO 22, Teton Pass. The work will require one-way alternating traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. during weekdays. The work should take about 2 weeks.

Drivers should expect delays during the day, and adjust their travels accordingly, and be aware of construction signs, traffic control devices, and roadside workers. WYDOT is committed to completing all projects efficiently and safely.

For more information about the ongoing work at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.