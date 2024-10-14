Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,126 in the last 365 days.

Allen Gonzalez Sentenced to 29 Years for Sexual Assaults

October 10, 2024

(Homer, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Superior Court Judge Bride Seifert sentenced Allen Gonzalez, 29, to 29 years in prison for sexual assault.

Judge Seifert ordered a composite sentence of 53 years with an active term of imprisonment of 29 years and 2 days, with all the remaining time, approximately 24 years, suspended. Upon his release from custody, Gonzalez will be on probation for 15 years and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

On June 14, 2024, a Homer jury found Gonzalez guilty of all counts. He was convicted of two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, one count of First-Degree Witness Tampering, and one count of Unlawful Contact.

The victim provided a powerful statement to the court at sentencing. The victim stated that although she continues to deal with the repercussions and mental impacts of what the defendant had done to her every day, she wanted the court and the defendant to know that he had not broken her and that she would continue to rebuild her life.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Julie L. Matucheski with the assistance of Paralegals Anna LaRoche and Minna Bogard. The case was investigated by the Homer Police Department. The primary officers involved in the investigation were Ofc. Morgan Tracy and Sgt. Jessica Poling. Advocacy support to the victim was provided throughout trial and at sentencing by Lindsey Collins with the South Peninsula Haven House.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Allen Gonzalez Sentenced to 29 Years for Sexual Assaults

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more