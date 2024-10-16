Wilson Partners extends South of England presence after joining forces with Plymouth based Mark Holt & Co Group

Allan Wilson, Managing Director, Wilson Partners Ltd Wilson Partners' Maidenhead Office

SME champion and high growth accounting, tax and corporate finance firm Wilson Partners has added Plymouth based firm Mark Holt to the Group.

Key to our ambitions is partnering with like-minded businesses who share our passion for SME clients, driven by quality people and relationships. This is a strategically significant deal for the group” — Allan Wilson

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SME champion and high growth accounting, tax and corporate finance firm Wilson Partners has added Plymouth based firm Mark Holt to the Group. The move strengthens its presence across the South of England and enables Wilson Partners to bolster its audit, tax and advisory capabilities.Wilson Partners’ latest move will drive revenues to £25m, with over 235 staff across 6 offices.Allan Wilson, Wilson Partners’ MD said “We’re really pleased to welcome the team at Mark Holt & Co into the Wilson Partners Group. Our aim is to become a leading firm in the South of England, and part of the plan was to establish a presence in the South West. Key to our ambitions is partnering with like-minded businesses who share our passion for SME clients, driven by quality people and relationships. This is a strategically significant deal and we’re excited about what it will do for our people, our clients and our business”.Neil Huntley, Manging Director at Mark Holt added “We’re really pleased to spearhead the Wilson Partners Group’s expansion into the South West. Our new, enhanced and expanded team gives us access to some fantastic talent and services that we know will benefit our clients. We were really drawn to Wilson Partners’ culture and team ethos and so are excited and looking forward to being part of this journey”.Wilson Partners was established in 2008 in Maidenhead, Berkshire with a clear desire to be the champions of UK SME businesses.Having enjoyed enviable organic growth from the start, Wilson Partners took investment in 2021 to accelerate their ambitions to break into the top 20. Since then, the firm has brought six businesses on board and seen revenues grow six times.Wilson Partners is a multi-award-winning accounting, tax, business advice and corporate finance firm whose clients consist of SMEs, private individuals and Private Equity investors across London and the South of England.With offices in Maidenhead, Cambridge, Plymouth, Reading, Sevenoaks, Woking and South Africa they are one of the fastest growing accounting firms in the UK, recently recognised as an ‘outstanding’ place to work by Best Companies and shortlisted in the Large Firm of the Year category at the Accounting Excellence awards 2024. Wilson Partners is ambitious with sights firmly set on achieving Top 20 status by 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.