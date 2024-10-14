CMEx Leadership Awards to Honor Caribbean Olympic Champion, Tourism and Media Leaders

Latia Duncombe to be honored in Miami

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) has announced the first round of honorees for the 2024 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser. Among the distinguished recipients are Thea LaFond, Olympic gold medalist in the triple-jump from Dominica; Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism in The Bahamas; and Dr. Lisa Indar, Ad Interim Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). The prestigious awards will be presented on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami, celebrating individuals whose achievements and contributions have significantly impacted Caribbean tourism.The initial round of honorees includes:Thea LaFond, 2024 Olympic Champion (Dominica) in the triple jumpLatia Duncombe, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and AviationEllison “Tommy” Thompson, former Deputy Director General of Tourism, Bahamas; former CEO, St. Kitts Tourism AuthorityKashmie Ali, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South CaicosAmbassador Victor Fernandes, Veteran Caribbean Broadcaster and Barbados Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American StatesGloria and Solomon Herbert, Co-founders of Black Meetings & Tourism magazineDr. Lisa Indar, Ad Interim Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)Laura Dowrich-Phillips, Caribbean journalist and Public Relations Manager, Experience Turks and CaicosMarc Melville, CEO, Chukka Caribbean AdventuresCMEx, a nonprofit organization, is committed to building the capacity of the media, government, the travel and tourism industry, and local communities to ensure the Caribbean continues to reap the benefits of tourism while protecting its people and the environment. Funds raised during the event will support educational initiatives focused on empowering Caribbean youth and tourism professionals.“These honorees embody the spirit of leadership and excellence that drives the Caribbean forward,” said Bevan Springer, President of CMEx. “Their contributions, whether in sports, media or tourism, have left an indelible mark on the region, and we are proud to recognize their remarkable achievements. We look forward to celebrating their impact while supporting the next generation of Caribbean leaders.”The luncheon promises to be a celebration of leadership, resilience, and a unified vision for a thriving Caribbean region.For tickets and further information, visit cmexmedia.org

