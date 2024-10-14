Public Input Meeting- I-94 Exit 152, Sunset Drive Interchange

About the project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is hosting public input meetings to discuss proposed improvements at the Sunset Drive Interchange on Interstate 94. The project includes reconstruction of the Interstate 94 Interchange at Sunset Drive, including the intersection of Old Red Trail and Boundary Street NW at Sunset Drive. Representatives from the NDDOT and Mead & Hunt, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.



Meeting Information

When: Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6-8 p.m. CST, formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mandan Middle School, 2901 12th Ave. NW, Mandan ND 58554

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email c.rossmiller@meadhunt.com with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 23594 in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 23594" in the letter heading.

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 22, 2024. Please complete the Title VI survey.

Contact

Chris Rossmiller

600 South Second Street, Suite 120

Bismarck, ND 58504

c.rossmiller@meadhunt.com

Related Resources

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.