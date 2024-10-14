Submit Release
Highlighting Fatherhood: First 5 California Unveils New Initiative for Media Campaign

First 5 California Launches New Effort Focused on Helping Dads with Virtual Media Event

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: First 5 California

WHAT: First 5 California is set to hold a virtual press event to introduce a new initiative aimed at providing resources to fathers and father figures. The new Father Focused Initiative is part of the Stronger Starts campaign, launched in June 2023, and looks to fathers as key to their children’s wellbeing into their adulthood. The Stronger Starts focus on fathers is specifically designed to help dads learn, grow and overcome any challenges or outdated norms they may face when nurturing their children and forming strong emotional connections. This initiative is also intended to inspire communities to engage and support fathers and father figures through local efforts.


WHEN: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PST


REGISTER: https://info.rescueagency.com/f5ca-launch-event


AGENDA: 10:00-10:05 Welcome + Kickoff Remarks
Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director, First 5 California
Jackie B. Majors, CEO, Crystal Stairs & F5CA Commissioner


10:05-10:20 Panel Discussion
Larry Lee, President and Publisher, The Observer Media Group
Dr. Angelo Willians, Deputy Executive Director, First 5 California
Andrew Montejo, Program Officer, First 5 Orange County
Dara Griffin, Alameda Fathers Corps, First 5 Alameda County


10:20-10:30 Presentation of New Fatherhood Resources


10:30-11:00 Audience Q&A

About Stronger Starts
The Stronger Starts campaign is a First 5 California initiative to raise awareness among California parents and caregivers about Toxic Stress Response in children 0-5 years old caused by adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). The campaign helps parents and caregivers the resources to prevent toxic stress and ACEs and support their children when they go through hard times. For more information, please visit first5california.strongerstarts.com/.

About First 5 California
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years--to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.

Stacey Reardon
Change Craft LLC
+1 916-502-3799
