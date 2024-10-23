Highlighting Fatherhood: First 5 California Unveils New Initiative for Media Campaign

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- First 5 California held a dynamic virtual press and community event today to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering fathers and father figures across the state. This Father Focused Initiative is a pivotal part of the Stronger Starts campaign, launched in June 2023, recognizing fathers as essential pillars in their children's well-being and development into adulthood.The Stronger Starts Father Focused Initiative is designed to help fathers learn, grow, and overcome challenges or outdated norms they may face in nurturing their children and building strong emotional connections. By emphasizing the critical importance of fatherhood, the initiative also aims to inspire communities to actively engage with and support fathers and father figures through local and statewide efforts."Fathers and father figures are an integral part of their children’s lives because we know that their love and involvement positively impact them for a lifetime," said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California. "When dads have the tools they need to succeed, our children reap the benefits."Building upon the success of the Stronger Starts campaign, the Father Focused Initiative centers fathers as key providers of safe, stable, and nurturing relationships and environments. Healthy relationships with fathers and other caregivers offer children benefits that enhance their development throughout their lives.First 5 California has also released a new research report, "Fathers in Focus: Understanding and Supporting California Fathers in Early Childhood Development," which sheds light on the critical role fathers play and the necessity of resources to support them."Our research with dads confirms that fathers recognize the value of investing time and energy in their children’s health," said Dr. Angelo Williams, Chief Deputy Director of First 5 California. "They are eager to exhibit supportive behaviors and are open to receiving the tools and resources necessary to continue those behaviors. Dads today are stepping up in ways that were once less recognized, and the impact this involvement has for kids is transformative."Recent Stronger Starts campaign evaluations also highlight the urgency and importance of this initiative: an impressive 92% of California parents and caregivers of children aged 0-5 are now aware of First 5 California’s Stronger Starts campaign, surpassing the CDC’s benchmark for behavior change of 75%. Notably, awareness is even higher among Spanish-speaking caregivers, reaching 95%."Our findings show that fathers are highly motivated to engage in positive parenting when they understand the long-term benefits for their children, including improved health and mental health outcomes," added Dr. Williams. "This insight underscores that the involvement of fathers—across all communities—matters deeply and is essential to a child's health and development."These insights underscore the readiness of parents and caregivers to embrace resources and techniques that support their children’s development during the critical first five years and beyond. First 5 California looks forward to collaborating with community partners who work closely with fathers and father figures, recognizing that collective efforts are essential to achieving lasting change.With a renewed focus on fathers, First 5 California is dedicated to supporting these vital figures as they continue to be positive influences in their children's lives. Learn more about this impactful initiative and how you can support fathers in your community by visiting First5California.com.About Stronger StartsThe Stronger Starts campaign is a First 5 California initiative to raise awareness among California parents and caregivers about Toxic Stress Response in children 0-5 years old caused by adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). The campaign helps parents and caregivers the resources to prevent toxic stress and ACEs and support their children when they go through hard times. For more information, please visit first5california.strongerstarts.com/.About First 5 CaliforniaFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years--to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov ###

