PHILIPPINES, October 14 - Press Release

October 14, 2024 On the 50th Anniversary of the Kasanggayahan Festival, Chiz to Sorsoganons: The Best is Yet to Come Sorsogon has achieved a lot as a province over the decades but it has the potential to grow even more in the years to come. Senate President Chiz Escudero said Sorsogon is no longer just a blip on the map of the Bicol peninsula, but a key contributor to the growth of the region. "Nagsimula sa pangarap. Tulad ng ibang bagay, nagsisimula sa pangarap ang ating mga layunin, mithiin at gawain. Nagsimula sa pangarap na magkaroon tayo ng lalawigan na maunlad, lalawigan na malinis, lalawigan na maganda, lalawigan na maayos, lalawigan na pwede natin ipagmalaki kanino man," Escudero said in his remarks during the start of the festivities for the 50th Anniversary of the Kasanggayahan Festival in Sorsogon. Sorsogon has been growing at a rapid pace and according to the Philippine Statistics Authority, in 2022, the province recorded the fastest growth in the region at 12.2 percent. "Pag tayo tinatanong kung taga saan ka halos binubulong mo lang na taga Sorsogon ka. Ngayon pag sinabi ang pangalan ng Sorsogon, pag sinabi mo ikaw ay taga Sorsogon, pwede mo na sabihin yan ng taas noo ng walang kailangang ikahiya at may buong ipagmamalaki. Malayo ang ating pinanggalingan at naniniwala ako na malayo pa ang ating mararating," said Escudero who served as Governor of the province from 2019 to 2022. The Senate President credited Sorsogon for being progressive, never dwelling on the past and the mistakes made before. With a rich history that spans over a century, Escudero said Sorsogon has learned a lot, be it from its mistakes and successes. "Sa ating lalawigan, pinagpupulutan ng aral ang pagkakamali. Sa ating lalawigan dinadagdagan dapat ang ating nagawa na upang sa isipan ng bawat isa, isagawa ng simpleng prinsipiyo: hindi na pwede ang pwede na at dapat sa lahat ng panahon, una ang Sorsogon," he said. "Malayo pa pwede nating marating bilang isang lalawigan. Malayo pa pwedeng marating bilang Sorsoganon. Maniwala lang kayo sa inyong kapasidad, maniwala kayo sa angking talino, talento at galing. Naniniwala ako na sa ating pinagsamang lakas at sa ating pagkakaisa, wala tayong hamon, wala tayong pagsubok na di natin malalampasan, bilang isang lalawigan at bilang mga Pilipino," Escudero added. The Kasanggayahan Festival is considered as the "Festival of Festivals" in Sorsogon. This year also marks the 130th anniversary of the establishment of Sorsogon as a province and the 455th anniversary of the first Catholic mass held in Luzon. The historic event was officiated by Augustinian missionary Fray Alonso Jimenez on October 19, 1569 in the town then known as Hibal-ong, now Magallanes, Sorsogon, during an expedition led by Miguel Lopez de Legazpi.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.