Attorney General Jackley Warns Public Of Hurricane Relief Donation Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warns South Dakotans to now be even more vigilant about money donation scams for relief efforts stemming from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“With relief efforts underway for two major hurricanes, scammers have more opportunities to deceive the public,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division encourages people to only donate to reputable organizations that are actually raising funds for these, or any other disasters.”

People who are asked to donate should consider these tips:

*** Only give money to a legitimate relief organization such as the Red Cross.

*** Organizations, including government agencies, do not ask for money by telephone or on the internet.

*** Do not click onto pop-up messages that appear on computers or text messages on telephones from unknown sources.

*** Talk to someone you can trust before you provide money or personal information to someone who contacts you.

*** Check and double check email addresses if they are asking you to send money.

*** If the caller represents a business or government agency, don’t trust the telephone number they give you. Hang up and call the organization’s office.

*** Treat calls or emails demanding immediate action with suspicion.

*** Do not give into high pressured sales tactics.

*** Do not provide financial or personal information over the phone or via the internet.

Consumers who believe they may have been a victim of any type of scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/.

-30-