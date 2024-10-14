Attorneys General Jackley, Kobach, and Wrigley to Appear In ND Federal Court Tuesday on DACA Lawsuit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Oct. 14, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, Kansas Attorney Genera Kris Kobach, and North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will appear Tuesday in North Dakota U.S. Federal Court to argue against a proposed federal rule that treats DACA recipients as legal citizens.

Attorney Generals in 15 states filed the suit this August challenging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ final rule regarding eligibility of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients for a Qualified Health Plan through an Affordable Care Act exchange. The rule becomes effective November 1, 2024.

“Washington has failed to secure our southern border, and the cost of DACA is not the right solution for the States,” said Attorney General Jackley. “DACA’s subsidized health insurance for illegal immigrants would be at the cost of struggling working citizens.”

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday in Bismarck. Attorney General Kobach will serve as lead counsel.

Other Attorney Generals who joined this suit are from the states of Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

