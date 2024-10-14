OSCE 2024 Asian Conference to take place in Vienna

VIENNA, 14 October 2024 – The 2024 Asian Conference will take place in Vienna on 15 and 16 October 2024. This annual event is co-hosted by North Macedonia, the 2024 OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group Chair and Japan, an Asian Partner for Co-operation of the OSCE.

The Conference will address, among other topics, the promotion of women’s empowerment and women’s equal participation in the security sector and peace processes, identifying solutions to the challenge of climate change, and strengthening and protecting the rule of law and human rights as essential factors for sustainable peace and security.

The meeting will include opening remarks by by Zoran Dimitrovski, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Yoshifumi Tsuge, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, and Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, on behalf of the 2024 Maltese Chairpersonship of the OSCE.

The Conference’s opening remarks will be livestreamed on 15 October from 14:00 to 15:00 (CEST) via https://www.osce.org/live

The conference brings together the OSCE’s 57 participating States and the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group includes Afghanistan, Australia, Japan, Republic of Korea and Thailand.