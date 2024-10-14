Governor Lujan Grisham issues statement in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

​SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement on Monday in commemoration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which the governor established as a state holiday in 2019:

“Today, I join all New Mexicans in celebrating the Indigenous nations and people of New Mexico and across the country while honoring their sacred languages, cultures, and heritage. Today is about reflecting on history, learning from it, and recognizing the resilience of our indigenous communities. My administration continues to strengthen relationships with the nations, tribes and pueblos in New Mexico built on the premise of honoring tribal sovereignty and self-determination.”

Indian Affairs Department Secretary Josett Monette, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, issued the following statement:

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day represents recognition and acknowledgement of Indigenous people in our state as well as our country’s difficult history. Indigenous histories have been repressed, but New Mexico is correcting that and empowering Native American people in New Mexico to be at the forefront of our state’s identity, culture, and future. Indigenous People are resilient and continue to make incredible and valuable contributions throughout New Mexico in every industry. Indigenous Peoples’ Day provides an opportunity to honor and understand those vital contributions and to take some time to learn a little more about our Indigenous partners and relatives in our great state.”

In April 2019, Gov. Lujan Grisham signed into law the establishment of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, to be celebrated annually on the second Monday in October as an official state holiday.