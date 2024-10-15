Envetec and Enva Agree Collaboration to Advance a Circular Economy for Biohazardous Waste Materials in Ireland & the UK

Envetec logo The Envetec GENERATIONS Unit

Healthcare and life science organizations can now recycle biohazardous materials that were previously impossible to recycle.

Our respective companies recognise the urgent need to create a circular infrastructure for the treatment of biohazardous waste and reduce dependency on autoclaving, incineration, and landfill.” — Malcolm Bell & James Priestley

BIRDHILL, TIPPERARY, IRELAND, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envetec Sustainable Technologies Limited (Envetec), a leading sustainability innovator in clean technology for healthcare and life sciences, and Enva, a leading recycling and resource recovery specialist, today announced a strategic collaboration. This collaboration will enable healthcare and life science organisations to meet their sustainability goals by significantly reducing their carbon footprint and water usage.Facilities adopting Envetec's GENERATIONSclean technology for onsite treatment of biohazardous waste will now benefit from Enva's advanced waste management solutions, including the collection and recycling of the treated material. By taking this comprehensive approach, facilities throughout Ireland and the UK can improve environmental outcomes and adopt a circular approach, ensuring that biohazardous material is treated onsite, then collected and recycled.In a joint statement, Envetec's CEO, Malcolm Bell, and Enva's CEO, James Priestley, commented: "Our respective companies recognise the urgent need to create a circular infrastructure for the treatment of biohazardous waste and reduce dependency on autoclaving, incineration, and landfill. Through our collaboration, we are uniquely positioned to support customers by combining Envetec's innovative technology with Enva's leading recovery and recycling processes. Together, we aim to advance a more circular economy for managing biohazardous material while maximising both environmental stewardship and commercial benefits. "The Irish healthcare sector generates approximately 2.83 megatons of CO2 annually , while the NHS in the UK contributes around 4-5% of the nation's total emissions . These figures underscore the urgent need to adopt circular economy principles to address biohazardous material and mitigate its environmental impact.About Envetec Sustainable Technologies and GENERATIONSEnvetec’s vision is to create clean change with leading clean technology for the treatment and sustainable repurposing of biohazardous waste materials at source, significantly reducing dependency on autoclaving, road haul, incineration, and landfill. Our mission is to revolutionize the way organisations treat biohazardous waste, especially single-use plastics, and fundamentally improve their approach to sustainability.GENERATIONS breakthrough technology safely and effectively treats biohazardous waste material onsite, including plastics, glass, PPE, sharps containers, and other general laboratory consumables.The GENERATIONS technology simultaneously shreds and disinfects biohazardous waste materials directly at the source which can then be recycled. GENERATIONS, which is non-thermal and utilizes a proprietary biodegradable chemical, converts biohazardous waste material into a recyclable polymer flake that is entirely safe to transport for recycling.ABOUT EnvaEnva is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading recycling and resource recovery companies with a turnover of £384m (FY24), more than 1700 employees and over 20,0000 customers. The company’s 38 sites use the latest technology to maximise the recovery of valuable secondary materials.For more information go to www.enva.com

