Envetec Sustainable Technologies Completes Fundraise and Appointments New Chair

Imogen Joss, Chair, Envetec Sustainable Technologies Paul Woodstock, President, Envetec USA Envetec logo

• €10.5 million equity fundraise completed; €24.5 million raised to date • Imogen Joss BEM appointed Chair • Paul Woodstock appointed President, Envetec USA

Imogen brings a global perspective and a commitment to innovation, which will be invaluable as she steps into the role of Chair.” — Malcolm Bell, CEO

BIRDHILL, CO. TIPPERARY, IRELAND, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envetec Sustainable Technologies Limited ("Envetec"), a leading sustainability innovator in clean technology for healthcare and life sciences, today announced a successful €10.5 million fundraise from existing shareholders, bringing the total funding raised to date to €24.5 million. The new capital will enable Envetec to scale its commercial operations in the US and Europe.Envetec is pleased to announce that Imogen Joss, an independent board member since May 2023, will assume the role of Chair effective October 16, 2024. Imogen's extensive experience scaling businesses globally, coupled with strategic insight, will be crucial in leading the board as Envetec embarks on driving long-term growth and innovation.Paul Woodstock has been appointed as President of Envetec USA to drive the company’s commercial growth in the US market. He brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the healthcare sector."We are thrilled to welcome Imogen as Chair, and it marks an important step in supporting Envetec's ambitious growth strategy," said Malcolm Bell, CEO of Envetec. "Imogen brings a global perspective and a commitment to innovation, which will be invaluable as she steps into the role of Chair. I am also delighted to welcome Paul to our expanding team. With his senior leadership experience and passion for driving sustainable solutions, Paul will play a crucial role in leading Envetec’s expansion in the US market.”Imogen Joss is a highly accomplished executive with experience in multiple industries, including financial services and technology. She has built a reputation for driving business growth and transformation, with expertise in both organic development and strategic M&A activity."I am deeply honored to take on the role of Chair at Envetec, especially at this crucial moment in the company's journey," said Imogen Joss BEM. "Together, we will build on the strong foundation already in place while making a meaningful impact on both the environment and the industries we serve.”Imogen has an impressive executive career in financial services. She has served as the Commercial Director at the London Stock Exchange and as President of two divisions at S&P Global. Imogen brings a wealth of global experience to the boards she sits on, with a strong focus on commercial strategy, client engagement, and talent development.Imogen holds the position of Chair at Grant Thornton UK LLP, where she has provided strategic guidance since 2017. Imogen also serves as the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at XPS Pensions Group, a leading UK pensions consulting firm, and at SThree, a global STEM-specialist talent partner. Additionally, she is the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at Fintel, the UK’s leading fintech and support services business.In addition to mentoring CEOs and senior leaders, Imogen is the Chair of Trustees for a charity dedicated to alleviating rural child poverty in the UK. Her team provides crucial support in education, healthcare, and social services. In 2023, Imogen was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her service to the local community.Paul has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the US healthcare sector, having held prominent executive roles, including Divisional Vice President at St. Jude Medical and Executive Vice President at Biotronik. In addition, Paul has built a strong track record in consulting and investing in numerous startups. Most recently, Paul has served as a Partner at Muir Sustainability, collaborating with healthcare systems and Fortune 500 companies to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve ambitious net-zero targets.About Envetec Sustainable TechnologiesEnvetec’s vision is to create clean change with leading clean technology for the treatment and sustainable repurposing of biohazardous waste materials at source, significantly reducing dependency on autoclaving, road haul, incineration, and landfill. Our mission is to revolutionize the way organisations treat biohazardous waste, especially single-use plastics, and fundamentally improve their approach to sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.