Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,805 in the last 365 days.

Happy Columbus Day From the Utah Attorney General’s Office

The courageous exploration of Christopher Columbus plays a major role in our lives today. His decision to leave the comfort of his surroundings and sail to a new land, which was largely unknown by almost everyone in his world—soon to be known as the “old world”—has inspired subsequent generations to chart their own path. Columbus’ courage and determination to persevere helped to discover the endless possibilities of the Americas.

This spirit of discovery, daring, and determination has defined generations of Americans. It has given rise to an exceptional country like no other, founding documents that have steered our nation through centuries, and millions of men, women, and children who have built upon the foundation that has long been a beacon of hope for developing nations.

From the Utah Attorney General’s Office, we hope you all have a happy Columbus Day as we reflect on the complicated European discovery of the hemisphere that would go on to host the United States of America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Happy Columbus Day From the Utah Attorney General’s Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more