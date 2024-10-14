Happy Columbus Day From the Utah Attorney General’s Office

October 14, 2024

The courageous exploration of Christopher Columbus plays a major role in our lives today. His decision to leave the comfort of his surroundings and sail to a new land, which was largely unknown by almost everyone in his world—soon to be known as the “old world”—has inspired subsequent generations to chart their own path. Columbus’ courage and determination to persevere helped to discover the endless possibilities of the Americas.

This spirit of discovery, daring, and determination has defined generations of Americans. It has given rise to an exceptional country like no other, founding documents that have steered our nation through centuries, and millions of men, women, and children who have built upon the foundation that has long been a beacon of hope for developing nations.

From the Utah Attorney General’s Office, we hope you all have a happy Columbus Day as we reflect on the complicated European discovery of the hemisphere that would go on to host the United States of America.