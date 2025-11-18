Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 11/10/25-11/14/25

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, November 10

10:00 am: Prepare for Board of Examiners meeting

Office of the Attorney General

10:45 am: Board of Examiners meeting

Utah State Capitol

12:00 pm: Federalist Society lunch

Salt Lake City

1:30 pm: Communications meeting

Office of the Utah Attorney General

4:00 pm: Case briefing

Office of the Utah Attorney General

Tuesday, November 11

9:00 am: Legal briefing

Virtual

10:00 am: Stakeholder meeting

Office of the Utah Attorney General

Wednesday, November 12

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting

Hybrid

Thursday, November 13

1:00 pm: Legal briefing

Virtual

2:00 pm: Job candidate interview

Office of the Utah Attorney General

3:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting

Office of the Utah Attorney General

4:00 pm: Policy meeting

Office of the Utah Attorney General

Friday, November 14

9:00 am: Legal briefing

Virtual

12:00 pm: Legislator meeting

Salt Lake City

6:00 pm: 2025 Saprea Gala

Draper