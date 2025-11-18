Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 11/10/25-11/14/25

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, November 10

10:00 am: Prepare for Board of Examiners meeting 

Office of the Attorney General

10:45 am: Board of Examiners meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

12:00 pm: Federalist Society lunch 

Salt Lake City 

1:30 pm: Communications meeting 

Office of the Utah Attorney General

4:00 pm: Case briefing 

Office of the Utah Attorney General

Tuesday, November 11

9:00 am: Legal briefing 

Virtual

10:00 am: Stakeholder meeting 

Office of the Utah Attorney General

Wednesday, November 12

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid

Thursday, November 13

1:00 pm: Legal briefing 

Virtual 

2:00 pm: Job candidate interview 

Office of the Utah Attorney General 

3:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Office of the Utah Attorney General

4:00 pm: Policy meeting 

Office of the Utah Attorney General

Friday, November 14

9:00 am: Legal briefing 

Virtual

12:00 pm: Legislator meeting 

Salt Lake City

6:00 pm: 2025 Saprea Gala 

Draper

