Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 11/10/25-11/14/25
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, November 10
10:00 am: Prepare for Board of Examiners meeting
Office of the Attorney General
10:45 am: Board of Examiners meeting
Utah State Capitol
12:00 pm: Federalist Society lunch
Salt Lake City
1:30 pm: Communications meeting
Office of the Utah Attorney General
4:00 pm: Case briefing
Office of the Utah Attorney General
Tuesday, November 11
9:00 am: Legal briefing
Virtual
10:00 am: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Utah Attorney General
Wednesday, November 12
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
Thursday, November 13
1:00 pm: Legal briefing
Virtual
2:00 pm: Job candidate interview
Office of the Utah Attorney General
3:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Utah Attorney General
4:00 pm: Policy meeting
Office of the Utah Attorney General
Friday, November 14
9:00 am: Legal briefing
Virtual
12:00 pm: Legislator meeting
Salt Lake City
6:00 pm: 2025 Saprea Gala
Draper
