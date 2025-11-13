Attorneys General Derek Brown and Jeff Jackson Launch Nationwide Bipartisan AI Task Force  

AGs joined by OpenAI, Microsoft, and other leaders in AI industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—Today, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Utah Attorney General Derek Brown announced the formation of a groundbreaking bipartisan AI Task Force. In partnership with leading AI developers, including OpenAI and Microsoft, the task force will tackle the fast-evolving landscape of AI. Its mission will be to identify emerging issues related to AI and develop safeguards that AI developers should follow to protect the public as this transformative technology accelerates.

“AI is moving fast, and so are the risks,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Congress hasn’t put basic protections in place, and we can’t wait. As attorneys general, our job is to keep people safe. AI is becoming part of everyday life for families and kids. Taking thoughtful steps now will help prevent harm as this technology becomes more powerful and more present in our daily lives.”

“Freedom means being free from manipulation or exploitation by powerful technologies,” said Attorney General Derek Brown. This task force is committed to defending our freedoms and our privacy while also building a safer digital world for our families and our children. By working together with other attorneys general, we will protect our society from potential abuses of AI before they ever happen.”

“We’re grateful to be working with State Attorneys General across the country, and especially appreciative of Generals Jackson and Brown for bringing everyone together for this important conversation,” said Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer, OpenAI.“AI can make a real difference in people’s everyday lives, and we know we have to get this right since it has real-world impact. State Attorneys General have a key role in making sure this technology earns people’s trust and delivers real benefits for communities.”

“Microsoft is proud to join the bipartisan AI Taskforce and commends Attorneys General Jeff Jackson and Derek Brown for their leadership,” said Kia Floyd, General Manager of State Government Affairs for Microsoft. “This effort reflects a shared commitment to harness the benefits of artificial intelligence while working collaboratively with stakeholders to understand and mitigate unintended consequences. By partnering with state leaders and industry peers, we can promote innovation and consumer protection to ensure AI serves the public good.”

The AI Task Force will focus on three key efforts:

Work with law enforcement, experts, and stakeholders to identify emerging AI issues so attorneys general are equipped to protect the public. Develop basic safeguards that AI developers should follow to protect the public and reduce the risk of harm, especially to children. Create a standing forum to track developments in AI and coordinate timely responses as new challenges emerge.

The task force is being facilitated in partnership with the Attorney General Alliance.

Attorney General Jackson and Attorney General Brown are already part of bipartisan efforts to protect children from technology abuses. Earlier this year, they demanded that search engines, major banks, and payment platforms take stronger steps to prevent people from profiting by creating, sharing, and selling deepfake nonconsensual intimate imagery. They asked AI platforms to take action to prevent AI assistants from engaging in inappropriate conversations with children.

Both Attorney General Jackson and Attorney General Brown also joined a bipartisan push to successfully remove language in the federal budget reconciliation bill that would have placed a 10-year moratorium on the enforcement of laws involving artificial intelligence.