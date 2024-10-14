Submit Release
Judge Kelli Johnson Takes Medical Leave to Recover from Head Injury

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Kelli Johnson, who has served two terms as the judge of the 178th District Court of Harris County, has voluntarily taken medical leave to focus on recovering from a head injury she sustained on February 14, 2024, in a serious fall from a motorized scooter. After months of persistent symptoms, Judge Johnson was diagnosed in August with Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS).

“Judge Johnson is working with her doctors and following all of their recommendations. She looks forward to coming back to the bench fully recovered sometime right after the first of the new year,” Chris Tritico, her attorney said.

Judge Johnson is currently running unopposed in the November elections and remains committed to her role. During her absence, the 178th Criminal District Court will continue to operate without interruption, as confirmed by the Harris County District Courts Administrative Office.

