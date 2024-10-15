Declotting Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.75 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

Declotting Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Declotting Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The declotting devices market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.01 billion in 2023 to $2.13 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the rise in regulatory approvals and support, the growth of telemedicine, increased remote monitoring, the expansion of healthcare facilities, and an emphasis on patient safety regulations.

The declotting devices global market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, projected to reach $2.75 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to heightened awareness of vascular health, government initiatives, enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, the increasing prevalence of obesity, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Key trends expected during this period include partnerships with technology firms, device customization, innovations in anticoagulant therapies, broader applications for declotting devices, and advancements in medical technology.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18562&type=smp

The rising occurrence of vascular disorders is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the future. Vascular disorders are health conditions that impact the blood vessels—arteries, veins, and capillaries—resulting in disrupted blood flow and potentially causing various health issues. The incidence of these disorders is increasing, mainly due to a higher prevalence of risk factors like obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and aging populations. Declotting devices are utilized in the treatment of vascular disorders to quickly and efficiently eliminate or dissolve blood clots, thereby restoring normal blood flow and preventing further complications.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/declotting-devices-global-market-report

Key players in the market include Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen, Nipro Medical Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, MicroVention Inc, Argon Medical Devices Inc, Surmodics Inc, Balt SAS, Imperative Care Inc, Phenox GmbH, Straub Medical AG, Acandis GmbH & Co KG, Rapid Medical Inc, Thrombolex Inc.

Leading companies in the declotting devices market are dedicated to developing advanced products like computer-assisted declotting devices (thrombectomy) to improve accuracy and effectiveness in clot removal procedures. Computer-assisted declotting devices, also known as thrombectomy devices, are cutting-edge medical instruments intended to facilitate the removal of blood clots from blood vessels.

1) By Product: Mechanical Declotting Device, Embolectomy Balloon

2) By Thrombectomy Device: Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Percutaneous Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Other Thrombectomy Devices

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Uses

North America was the largest region in the declotting devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the declotting devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Declotting devices are medical instruments specifically designed to eliminate clots (thrombi) from blood vessels in emergency situations where clotting hinders normal blood circulation. These devices are utilized in conditions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT), where clots can result in severe complications such as pulmonary embolism.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Declotting Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on declotting devices market size, declotting devices market drivers and trends, declotting devices market major players and declotting devices market growth across geographies.

