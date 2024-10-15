Dr. Max Lehfeldt Discusses the Most Popular Plastic Surgery Procedures

Dr. Max Lehfeldt offers insight into plastic surgery procedures recently cited as some of the most popular in America.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, the American Society of Plastic Surgeonsreleases data on the most commonly performed plastic surgery procedures in the U.S. The organization’s 2023 statistics report is now available1, with liposuction taking the top spot and breast augmentation, tummy tuck surgery, breast lift, and eyelid surgery rounding out the top five. Dr. Max Lehfeldt , a board-certified plastic surgeon in Pasadena and the head of Teleos Plastic Surgery and Radiance Spa Medical Group, says the list closely mirrors the most commonly requested procedures at his own practice. He offers some insight into these treatments and why they continue to be so popular among individuals who would like to refresh and renew their appearance.The 2023 report notes that there has been a 5% increase in cosmetic surgery procedures year over year. Overall, Max Lehfeldt, MD says the procedures listed in the top five seem to run the gamut in terms of the areas of the body patients are most interested in addressing, from advanced body contouring options to breast enhancement and facial rejuvenation:1. LiposuctionThe number one most popular plastic surgery option in the 2023 ASPS statistics report is liposuction. According to the data, the procedure was performed 347,782 times. Dr. Lehfeldt notes that this treatment has long-remained on the list year after year and has helped many patients reduce excess fat that has stubbornly remained in certain body areas even after healthy dieting and rigorous exercise routines. Dr. Lehfeldt says liposuction can be utilized to remove excess fat in the abdomen, hips, flanks, arms, thighs, back, buttocks, and a variety of other body areas, offering a way to recontour specific regions with long-term results as long as patients live healthy and minimize weight fluctuations over time.2. Breast AugmentationBreast augmentation was a close second on the ASPS list, with 304,181 procedures performed in 2023. This treatment is also one of the most popular at the practice of Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD . He explains that breast augmentation utilizes silicone or saline breast implants to add volume and fullness while enhancing breast shape and symmetry. Dr. Lehfeldt notes that women who request this procedure are often striving to restore their breast size after volume loss due to pregnancy, breastfeeding, or weight loss, or they may have long-desired a larger breast size they feel will be more proportionate with their body. The plastic surgeon notes that breast implants have seen many advances over the years, and customized breast augmentation procedures at his practice are designed to produce results that look very natural.3. Tummy Tuck SurgeryTummy tuck surgery (abdominoplasty) was performed 170,110 times last year. Dr. Lehfeldt states that this procedure is very popular among both women and men as it can essentially “trim” excess abdominal skin and tighten the remainder for a firmer, more fit look. A tummy tuck also tightens and repairs the underlying abdominal muscles, which Dr. Lehfeldt says can often be particularly advantageous for women who have aesthetic concerns in the abdomen that have remained long after pregnancy.4. Breast Lift153,600 patients underwent breast lift surgery (mastopexy) in 2023. Dr. Lehfeldt explains that breast lift surgery can be ideal for women experiencing breast ptosis (sagging). This treatment is designed to lift the breasts (and often the nipples) to a higher position on the chest where they can present a more forward projection. Dr. Lehfeldt notes that a breast lift also removes excess skin and tightens the remaining skin for a firmer look and feel. While breast lift surgery cannot add volume to the breasts, Dr. Lehfeldt notes that patients who wish to simultaneously add volume and address breast ptosis may benefit from a combined breast lift with implants procedure.5. Eyelid SurgeryFinally, eyelid surgery, medically referred to as blepharoplasty, was performed 120,747 times in 2023. Dr. Lehfeldt says eyelid surgery can have a remarkable aesthetic effect for patients who feel that the areas around their eyes are presenting a tired or aged appearance. The treatment can be performed for the upper eyelids, the lower eyelids, or both areas to address sagging skin, puffiness, and other conditions. Dr. Lehfeldt highlights the ability of eyelid surgery to provide significant cosmetic rejuvenation for an area that is often one of the first to exhibit aesthetic changes in the face. He says upper eyelid surgery can even benefit many patients who are experiencing visual obstructions due to excess skin hanging over the eyes.Dr. Max Lehfeldt emphasizes that individuals considering these treatments should understand and prepare for the fact that they involve major surgery, which will require a recovery period that typically necessitates some time off from work and other daily routines. With that in mind, he notes that, in his view, these procedures remain popular because of their proven ability to help many patients achieve their cosmetic enhancement goals and feel more confident about the way they look. Dr. Lehfeldt says people who are thinking about undergoing these procedures or other plastic surgery options should be sure to seek out experienced and extensively qualified plastic surgeons and meet with them for an initial consultation. He also adds that patients should never be hesitant to ask questions, and they should always feel that their plastic surgeon is listening to their concerns and thoroughly explaining all aspects of the treatment and recovery process.Medical Reference(1) ASPS 2023 Plastic Surgery Statistics ReportAbout Max Lehfeldt, MDCertified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD is the Director of Teleos Plastic Surgery and Radiance Spa Medical Group in Pasadena, California. Dr. Lehfeldt has been recognized as a “Top Doctor” in Pasadena Magazine several times. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeonsand The Aesthetic Society, and he is an honors graduate of Yale University. Dr. Lehfeldt received his MD from the University of Southern California-Keck School of Medicine. He later completed his integrated general surgery and plastic surgery residency at the same institution. Dr. Max Lehfeldt customizes procedures to suit the unique needs and goals of each patient, and offers a full range of popular plastic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic enhancement options at his practice.

