National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao presents Fujian Liyuan Opera and performances by the China National Opera House

MACAU, October 14 - Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, four performances as part of the National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao 2024 will be staged between 22 and 31 October at the Macao Cultural Centre, including Liyuan Opera new production The Scholar and the Widow presented by the Fujian Liyuan Opera Inheritance Centre and the Golden Lotus Blossoms Concerts Series presented by the China National Opera House, allowing the audiences in Macao to enjoy a national musical feast. Tickets for the concerts are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network.

The National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao is dedicated to enhancing the level of exchange and cooperation between Mainland China and Macao, and supporting Macao in diversifying itself as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure and building “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”.

Originating in Quanzhou, in Fujian Province and with a history of over eight centuries, Liyuan Opera is sung in the Quanzhou dialect of the Minnan (Southern Fujian) system and is one of the extant oldest theatrical genres in China. Founded in 1953, the Fujian Liyuan Opera Inheritance Centre (formerly Fujian Liyuan Opera Experimental Troupe), is the only professional performance group of the Liyuan Opera, which is recognized as the “living fossil of southern Chinese opera in the Song and Yuan dynasties”. The magnificent opera to be presented in Macao this time, The Scholar and the Widow, tells the story of Mr. Dong and Ms. Li, who break through numerous barriers to achieve a happy reunion. This legendary play features a free-flowing storyline related with witty and humorous language and complemented with melodious music. Rich in Chinese classical aesthetics, this play fully showcases the glamour of Liyuan Opera as a traditional performance art genre and has won the First Cao Yu Drama Literature Awards, the National Stage Art Excellent Project Drama Award, and the Excellent Repertoire Award of the Ministry of Culture.

Produced and presented by the National Opera House, the Golden Lotus Blossoms – A Special Concert of Chinese Classical Poetry aims to build bridges between tradition and modernity as well as between Eastern and Western cultures. Through the multi-dimensional combination of music, recitation, chorus and stage design, it will awaken the audience’s love and resonance for ancient poetry and invite them to have an in-depth understanding of the feelings of the ancients and feel the breadth and depth of the excellent traditional Chinese culture. In the second performance by the National Opera House, Golden Lotus Blossoms – A Concert of Selected Classic Opera Arias from China and the World, the first half will mainly present classic Chinese national opera excerpts, while the second half showcases international classic opera chapters, leading the audiences to appreciate the rich musical cultural heritage.

The new Liyuan Opera production The Scholar and the Widow will be held on 22 and 23 October, at 7:45pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium, and tickets are priced at MOP150; while the Golden Lotus Blossoms Concerts Series will be held on 30 and 31 October, at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, and tickets are priced at MOP200 and MOP100. A 50% discount will be offered to holders of the Macao Senior Citizen Card and Disability Assessment Registration Card, and a 30% discount will be offered to holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, full-time Student Card and Macao Teacher Card. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance. A 20% discount will be offered to CCM Friends, Friends of Macao Orchestra, Friends of Macao Chinese Orchestra and Friends of MAM. As the Bank of China (Macau) is the exclusive financial partner for these concerts, holders of a BOC Credit Card or BOC Card are entitled to a 20% discount on ticket purchases. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.

The concerts are co-organised by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, coordinated by the China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd., and executed by the CPAA Productions Ltd..

For more information about the concerts, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6375 during office hours.