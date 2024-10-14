Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Denmark to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, October 14 - To His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain

Your Majesty,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you personally and, through you, to the entire Spanish people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this remarkable...

12 October 2024, 11:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.