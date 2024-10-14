Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,499 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Denmark to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, October 14 - To His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain

Your Majesty,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you personally and, through you, to the entire Spanish people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this remarkable...

12 October 2024, 11:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Denmark to Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more