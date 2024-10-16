mxHERO Releases Intelligent Email Management (IEM) Platform Update to Support Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI)

mxHERO Logo

mxHERO updates Mail2Cloud email gateway with CUI-aware capabilities to enhance customer security, compliance, and productivity

...we can help our customers maintain compliance and auto-detect sensitive CUI-related content flowing within email systems” — Alexis Panagides, CEO, mxHERO Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- mxHERO , an innovative leader in intelligent email management solutions, announces key updates to its flagship product, the mxHERO Mail2Cloud Intelligent Email Management (IEM) platform. These enhancements are designed to support emerging Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) standards, including the new US Department of Defense CMMC compliance (2.0) mandates in effect for 2025. Mail2Cloud supports the new CUI standards by enabling secure email management and storage for organizations handling sensitive data, including those in the Department of Defense (DoD), public sector, and highly regulated enterprises. [ DoD press release The mxHERO platform is renowned for its unique capability to automatically capture, manage, and store at-rest, inbound, and outbound email content, including into the world’s leading content management platforms, like Box, Google Workspace, Microsoft One Drive, Microsoft Sharepoint Online, and Egnyte. By seamlessly automating this process, organizations benefit from unprecedented security and compliance while experiencing robust productivity gains.Security and Compliance at the Core of Email ManagementAs organizations face increasing security challenges around email, mxHERO offers a comprehensive solution that ensures email data capture at every stage – whether in transit or at rest. The updated mxHERO Mail2Cloud IEM platform’s CUI-specific enhancements offer a powerful tool for safeguarding sensitive information, particularly in industries where compliance is non-negotiable.These updates allow the mxHERO platform to "detect" CUI content embedded in email subject lines, bodies, and attachments. Once identified, the platform automates critical security protocols, ensuring that CUI-flagged content is securely stored and easily accessible according to compliance mandates. This robust automation helps organizations reduce the risk of breaches, streamline compliance with regulatory frameworks, and boost their overall data security posture.Productivity with ComplianceThe mxHERO IEM platform doesn’t just focus on security; it also empowers teams with tools to enhance productivity while remaining compliant. By integrating with content platforms such as the Box Intelligent Content Cloud, mxHERO allows teams to efficiently manage email-based content without worrying about losing track of sensitive information or falling out of compliance. Email data that contains CUI is automatically and securely routed to designated cloud storage folders, eliminating manual intervention and reducing human error.Moreover, the platform simplifies compliance management, automating tasks that once required extensive oversight. Teams can configure security settings such as automated quarantine, PREVIEW-only security settings, auto-expiration-based access to sensitive CUI-flagged content, etc., all tailored to meet the stringent compliance requirements of the DoD, public sector and other heavily regulated industries, reducing the burden on IT and compliance departments.Enhanced Detection of CUI Across Email CommunicationsOne of the standout features of the latest mxHERO update is its enhanced CUI detection. With the ability to identify sensitive content within email headers, bodies, and attachments, mxHERO provides real-time protection and compliance. This capability supports organizations in meeting stringent security protocols and ensures that CUI data is appropriately flagged and secured. The mxHERO update also supports the ability to auto-detect CUI data within email, including over 100 native file types (including DWG CAD files for highly sensitive construction management or DOD communications). Once CUI is detected, capture automation is enabled without end-user intervention, allowing the CUI email and/or attachments to be visible only to the actors with authorized ‘need-to-know’ or specific MFA-aligned provisioning-based access.By leveraging mxHERO's advanced detection and automated security settings, organizations can confidently handle sensitive email communications, ensuring compliance with DOD, government, and enterprise-level mandates. This is critical for any organization managing classified or sensitive information, ensuring email data is not only protected but also efficiently organized and stored for easy access when needed.With these updates, mxHERO continues reinforcing its commitment to helping organizations securely manage their email content, particularly where CUI is involved. As regulatory pressures grow, mxHERO’s automated IEM platform is uniquely positioned to provide secure, compliant, and efficient email management solutions that address the critical needs of government agencies, defense contractors, and regulated industries. “Our public sector agencies and enterprise customers are under pressure to ensure full compliance – especially where government contracts are concerned. Through this latest update, we can help our customers maintain compliance and auto-detect sensitive CUI-related content flowing within email systems. Some 90% of our customers' data is unstructured, and much of that content requires security and compliance alignments, especially in email. With this release, we once again extend the value of the mxHERO IEM Mail2Cloud platform’s ability to meet with a broad set of customer use-cases, compliance, security, and productivity outcomes!” said Alexis Panagides, CEO and Co-Founder of mxHERO, Inc.For more information about mxHERO's IEM platform and its Mail2Cloud solution, please visit www.mxHERO.com or the firm’s authorized North American distributor, Bubo Defense, at www.bubodefense.com About mxHEROmxHERO provides a cloud-based intelligent email management platform that automates the capture, routing, and management of email-based content. Integrated with leading cloud storage providers such as Box, the mxHERO platform enables secure email data management while delivering increased productivity and regulatory compliance for organizations worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.