mxHERO Announces North American Distribution Agreement with Bubo Defense

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Bubo Defense www.bubodefense.com ) and mxHERO , Inc. ( www.mxhero.com ) announced their strategic N. American distribution partnership. Under the terms of the partnership, Bubo Defense will serve as a North American distributor for mxHERO’s Intelligent Email Management (IEM) Mail2Cloud platform.The mxHERO Intelligent Email Management (IEM) solution allows customers to fully automate email-based content ingestion into their preferred enterprise or agency content management platform. Through intelligent automation, the solution allows customers to capture at-rest email from email accounts, shared email infrastructure, and even on-network appliances to support email security, digital hygiene, email content compliance, workflow automation, sustainability for ESG initiatives, and cost takeouts applicable to capture automation for large stores of legacy email-based content.The platform also allows full inbound and/or outbound email content capture automation of email body, metadata, and email attachment payloads to ensure improved security and content ‘type’ capture automation.By automating the ingestion of email-based unstructured data into client-defined enterprise and agency content management platforms, Bubo Defense customers equipped with mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud IEM platform will also gain an advantage as they accelerate their emerging digital content convergence and Generative AI potential.“By partnering with Bubo Defense, mxHERO extends our reach and allows us to broaden our go-to-market capabilities to support Bubo Defense customers. With Bubo’s DNA specific to e-learning, AI-enabled Agent Factory solutions, and their focus on helping public sector and enterprise agencies with their security and AI-enabled digital transformation, this partnership is a natural step for the team at mxHERO as we expand the accessibility of our platform to a broader customer eco-system in N. America. We are excited to partner with Mark Evans and his capable team at Bubo Defense on this important step for our customers!” said Alexis Panagides, Co-Founder and CEO of mxHERO, Inc.“Bubo Defense was founded on the principle that AI-powered outcomes will emerge as multi-modal and very specific in delivering measurable business workflow automation outcomes. Our Agent Factory go-to-market allows customers to activate, pilot, test, and deploy secure-by-design AI-powered workflow automation powered by the world’s leading LLM and AI models. To extend our capabilities to support our customers, we know that any underlying AI strategy will depend upon the breadth and accessibility of unstructured data. Email is our most common digital utility and the content flowing within it is immensely valuable to the agencies and customers we support. Our partnership with mxHERO gives Bubo Defense a unique opportunity to create a marriage between our customer’s AI innovation aims while powering up those potential outcomes with the valuable email-based content that can be captured by mxHERO’s IEM innovations, including Mail2Cloud and Chat for Email. This is a natural partnership for us, and we’re honored to join forces with Alexis Panagides and his team at mxHERO to help our customers on this journey!” said Mark Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Bubo Defense.Under the terms of the partnership, Bubo Defense is an authorized distributor for mxHERO in the Americas as of the date of this announcement. To find out more or to schedule an mxHERO demo, contact them at: contact@bubodefense.comAbout Bubo Defense:About mxHERO

