Police on Orange Farm shooting incident

The Police in Orange Farm responded to a shooting incident during the early hours of 13 October 2024, at Mokokotlong informal settlement.

It is reported that one of the victims went to the local tavern to buy alcohol but he found that it was already closed. He had an altercation with the tavern owner and went back home.

It is alleged that the tavern owner followed him home where the family members were still celebrating after lobola negotiations. The tavern owner entered the house and opened fire at the family members. He shot and killed seven people including a three year old boy (five family members, a neighbour and a friend). Four people survived the shooting, two of them, a 31-year-old and a one year old boy were taken to hospital with injuries while a 24-year-old woman and a four year old did not have injuries.

The suspect then drove back home in Evaton where he allegedly shot himself. He was rushed to hospital but he died on arrival.

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have registered seven counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest.

