IBS & Gut Health Clinic Releases Informative Article on the Link Between Gut Health and Skin Conditions

Wilmslow, England – IBS & Gut Health Clinic, a leading health clinic that specialises in Gut conditions, is happy to announce the release of its informative article on the link between gut health and skin conditions. Created using research from the latest studies and invaluable insight from renowned gut health and IBS expert Martin Cohen, who is a fully qualified registered nutritional therapist, the new article is designed to highlight how individuals can achieve clear, healthy skin by optimising their gut health.

Skin issues are one of the most significant causes of doctor visits, which account for approximately 7.8% of all GP consultations. These include skin issues such as acne, eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis. IBS & Gut Health Clinic’s new article leverages its Gut Health Expert founder’s years of experience to explain to readers the potential impact their diet, lifestyle and gut health can have on their skin.

“In the majority of cases, treatment is often topical, meaning treating the skin itself, rather than what might be the underlying cause,” said founder of IBS & Gut Health Clinic, Martin Cohen. “Increasing numbers of studies are linking the health of the gut to the health of the skin. So, could the answer to these skin symptoms be found in the gut? Emerging research says yes, and my new article will tell you why.”

Some of the key points raised in the article include:

The gut-skin axis describes the communication pathway that connects the gut to the skin. This can be where changes in the gut microbiome or alterations in the immune response along the digestive tract may send certain signals to the skin.

There are roughly 100 trillion microbes within the human gut. These help to regulate digestion and immune health through the synthesis of vitamins. When these bugs are in balance, the microbiome is working in our favour. However, imbalances may lead to issues.

A general imbalance in the gut microbiome is called dysbiosis. This describes a change in the balance of these beneficial bacteria, which alters its ability to support our health.

These changes in the gut bacteria can involve less of the beneficial, health-promoting and anti-inflammatory microbes. As a result of this, more of the inflammatory, immune-disrupting and less beneficial organisms may also be present.

Contributing to irritation in the gut lining can result in an inflammatory response and leaky gut (the scientific term used is increased internal permeability).

These changes can then alter and influence the gut-skin axis by increasing inflammation and the immune response across the skin.

Skin Conditions Linked to Gut Health

Research has found clear links between imbalances in the gut a skin conditions such as acne, eczema, rosacea and psoriasis.

A 2016 study found dysbiosis leads to gut lining irritation which in turn actives a specific type of immune response. This abnormal response of the immune system may then trigger allergic reactions in the skin, contributing to the progression of eczema.

These imbalances do not necessarily lead to digestive issues, as seen in IBS. It all depends on the types of bacteria that are out of balance and their role in the gut and human health. However, there is also a strong link between IBS and skin issues.

A 2021 study found that those with acne have a 61% increased chance of also having IBS, further highlighting the link between the gut and skin.

Rosacea has also been studied alongside the gut and the microbiome, specifically with SIBO, an overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine. A 2008 study found that 46% of those with SIBO also have rosacea and, more importantly, that treating the SIBO resolved the rosacea.

The Role of Diet in Gut and Skin Health

Without a doubt, certain dietary patterns are associated with better gut and skin health. Even from birth, studies have shown that infants who were breastfed for greater than 4 months were found to have better microbial diversity (a key indicator of gut health) and significantly reduced risk of developing eczema.

Research also indicates there are clear ways to support the gut, and in turn the skin. This is backed by studies indicating that the more natural and unprocessed the diet is, the better the health of the skin.

These dietary patterns include habits such as adequate water intake and eating a diet rich in antioxidant and polyphenolic-rich fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes. Fermented foods have also been found to be a central part of a gut health diet.

The other side of this is that a diet high in ultra-processed foods and refined carbohydrates (sugars) can negatively impact the gut in 2 key ways.

The first is that ultra-processed foods contain ingredients that can irritate the gut lining, leading to a low-grade inflammatory response.

The second way is that refined carbohydrates and sugars start to feed less beneficial to gut bacteria, leading to dysbiosis. Is some sugar going to ruin your gut and your skin? No. But the more the balance tips in favour of an ultra-processed diet, the more the gut alters, possibly leading to skin issues.

In some individuals, reactions to healthy foods can contribute to skin issues. This can be dairy or gluten-containing grains, while for others it may be eggs or tomatoes. While this immune response is not always an allergy, it can be due to a shift in the immune response that stems from the gut.

Lifestyle and Gut Health Tips for Clearer Skin

Even though moisturising and exfoliating can help to improve the health of the skin, supporting the skin via the gut is often also needed. This is where many of the gut-friendly approaches can be central to addressing the cause of symptoms. For a firm foundation, supporting the diversity of the diet along with limiting processed and ultra-processed foods is very important. As well as keeping well-hydrated, using stress management practices, and optimising sleep routines.

“From this foundation, it’s possible to consider elimination diets to assess for food sensitivities. It would also be possible to consider the introduction of therapeutic supplements, such as probiotics, to help support a balanced gut microbiome. These approaches may best be considered with the support of a gut health specialist,” furthered Mr Cohen.

IBS & Gut Health Clinic encourages individuals to visit its website to read the full article or to book a specialist Gut health consultation today.

IBS & Gut Health Clinic was founded in 2015 by Nutritional Therapist and Gut Health Specialist Martin Cohen Dip CNM, mBANT, mCNHC, to offer nutritional support, evidence-based supplements and gut health tests to address the root cause of gut symptoms for individuals who have not received the care they require through other avenues.

To learn more about IBS & Gut Health Clinic and the release of its informative article, please visit the website at https://ibsguthealthclinic.co.uk/.

