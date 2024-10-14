Sleep Study Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Sleep Study Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sleep study equipment market has also experienced robust growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $4.46 billion in 2023 to $4.78 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include an aging population, increasing obesity rates, trends in home healthcare, the expansion of e-commerce, and heightened stress levels.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sleep Study Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sleep study equipment market is anticipated to grow robustly in the next few years, projected to reach $6.36 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is driven by enhanced investment in sleep research, the expansion of telehealth services, advances in wearable sleep technology, an increased focus on mental health, and global health initiatives. Notable trends include the rise of startups, the creation of non-invasive devices, expansion of insurance coverage, collaborative partnerships, and the integration of artificial intelligence.

Growth Driver of The Sleep Study Equipment Market

The significant occurrence of sleep disorders is projected to boost the growth of the sleep study equipment market. These disorders impede the ability to consistently achieve restful sleep, influencing the quality, quantity, or timing of sleep and potentially causing excessive daytime sleepiness. The rise in sleep disorders can be largely linked to socioeconomic pressures, lifestyle transformations, and an aging demographic. Sleep study equipment aids in diagnosing and managing sleep disorders by tracking sleep patterns and physiological data, thereby identifying issues and customizing treatment plans.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Sleep Study Equipment Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the sleep study equipment market are Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Loewenstein Medical Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Natus Medical Incorporated, SleepMed Inc., Nox Health Group, Compumedics Limited, NovaSom Inc., Oventus Medical Limited, Responsive Surface Technology Inc., Braebon Medical Corporation, Apex Medical Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Sleep Study Equipment Market Size?

In the sleep study equipment market, firms are advancing diagnostic capabilities through AI-enabled sleep scoring platforms. By embedding artificial intelligence technologies into sleep study devices, these companies enhance diagnostic accuracy, optimize treatment plans, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

How Is The Global Sleep Study Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Sleep Monitors, Masks And Interfaces, Sensors And Accessories, Smart Beds And Pillows, Other Types

2) By Application: Online Sales, Offline Sales

3) By End User: Hospitals, Sleep Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sleep Study Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the sleep study equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sleep study equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sleep Study Equipment Market Definition

Sleep study equipment, also known as polysomnography (PSG), encompasses various devices used in sleep laboratories or at home to diagnose sleep disorders and evaluate sleep quality. These tools monitor and assess sleep patterns, behaviors, and physiological parameters during sleep, ensuring accurate diagnosis and treatment of sleep-related issues.

Sleep Study Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sleep study equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sleep Study Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sleep study equipment market size, drivers and trends, sleep study equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

