RAW Fights Ghosting with New Campaign: Cool Gifts and Premium Access for Ghosted Users

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAW brings awareness to ghosting outside the app and helps those who've been hurt by it. With their new anti-ghosting campaign , RAW will randomly select users who have been ghosted on the app to receive cool gifts, increase visibility, and free Premium access. This way, RAW turns getting ghosted into a bonus.When RAW tested its new ‘Ghosting Killer’ feature, the results were eye-opening. For women, 92% had just 0-4 unanswered chats, with only 5% having 5-9. Men did even better, with 99% keeping it to 0-4 unanswered chats and a tiny 1% in the 5-9 range.Compare that to typical dating apps, where ghosting is basically the norm. On RAW, only 1% of men and 5% of women have nothing but unanswered chats. It shows that RAW's approach is actually working to keep people chatting and connected, instead of disappearing into the digital void.Anti-ghosting feature: limited unanswered chatsRAW has introduced its latest feature, the ‘Ghosting Killer’, designed to hold users accountable for unfinished conversations. If a user tries to message a new crush but has left previous chats unanswered, they’ll be blocked from starting new conversations until they address the old ones.This innovative feature promotes respect and communication, ensuring users either continue conversations or provide closure, making ghosting a thing of the past.Besides, RAW’s main feature — daily real-time snapshots from front and back cameras – ensures everyone online is ready to chat immediately, dramatically reducing ghosting. It’s also nearly impossible to use fake or outdated images, making RAW a powerful tool against dating app fraud."We're not just building an app, we're reshaping dating culture," says Marina Anderson, RAW's co-founder. "Our users deserve respect, and that starts with honest communication. After all, ghosting is hard to overcome, but we're creating a space to make online dating better, allowing users to enjoy the experience and avoid burnout".Setting a new standardRAW believes ghosting is the most critical issue in modern online dating and aims to start a trend. In fact, they've already begun — this feature was first announced last year, inspiring other dating apps, both big and small, to add similar anti-ghosting measures.RAW takes pride in inspiring so many others in the industry. By tackling ghosting head-on, they're improving their own platform, but also potentially transforming the entire online dating landscape. Now everyone can enjoy ghosting-free dating and put this painful aspect of modern romance behind them once and for all.

