RAW Designed TARAW Cards to Predict Dating Future
A unique opportunity to capture a dating future with TARAW cards. It would be a karmic mistake not to pause and unravel its romantic secrets.
RAW, the new dating app that is all about authenticity, understood a desire for enchantment in the dating scene. That's why they created their own totally unique tarot experience, called TARAW, designed specifically for free-spirited daters.

And with spring's energy pulsing through the city's streets, New Yorkers have a unique opportunity to capture that TARAW magic in real life. Wander through downtown, and stumble upon RAW's very own tarot reader hanging out in the heart of Washington Square Park, offering free love fortunes flowing like the fountain's waters.
Can't make it to the Village? No worries — the psychic crew at RAW is putting up eye-catching tarot posters everywhere and randomly dropping their special cards all over the city sidewalks. See one of those distinctive destiny cards? It would be a karmic mistake not to pause and unravel its romantic secrets.
Don’t even in NYC? No problem — there's always an online version where everyone can consult the TARAW from anywhere.
RAW crafted an entirely new set of cards designed to cater specifically to the romantic hopes and fears of modern, self-conscious daters. Not too much ambiguity — these cards deal in straightforward, no-nonsense romantic predictions to satisfy even the most ravenous seekers of cosmic self-knowledge.
To unlock these mystical revelations, daters and other interested parties only need to visit a special TARAW webpage. With a few taps, they can instantly reveal their romantic destiny, drawing as many predictions as their heart desires. No tiresome ritual or fussy occult preparation required — just pure, unfiltered cosmic insight right at their fingertips.
With each tap, RAW's tarot deck reveals another potential twist in a romantic journey. Will the "Knight of Commitment" be a sign to receive guidance on forthcoming romantic interest? Or could the "Crossed Paths" card announce a lucky meeting with someone from the past? The only way to reveal one's destiny is to trust the TARAW and let the cards foretell the amorous future.
The stars have finally aligned for an exciting love revival. So gaze into RAW's oracle and let the cards unveil the dating future.
