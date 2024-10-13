Syria: Twinning the judiciary and Forensic to Serve Humanity

Events like the Judicial Forensic Conference are key components of this ongoing collaboration, aimed at developing a sustainable, well-established, and effective system for managing forensic issues, particularly in the aftermath of conflict, migration and disaster. The conference underscored the need for a robust medicolegal framework that can respond to the complex demands of post-conflict recovery, ensuring that forensic practices are integrated into broader humanitarian efforts.

The conference concluded on August 14 with a workshop dedicated to the critical issue of human identification. This workshop was attended by heads of forensic centers in Syria, forensic experts from Identification Centers, representative of the Military Forensic System and members of the judicial system. The primary goal was to address humanitarian concerns related to the deceased persons and their families, focusing on the need to provide answers about the fate of loved ones. The development of recommendations for identifying the deceased persons was a central outcome of the workshop, highlighting the indispensable role that forensic science plays in close communication and coordination with the police, justice system and other key actors to bring closure to grieving families.

This conference represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Syria's medicolegal system. It demonstrates the vital role of forensic science in both judicial processes and humanitarian efforts, ensuring that the country is better equipped to handle the complex challenges posed by conflict, migration and disaster. Through continued collaboration, the ICRC and its partners are committed to ensuring that Syria develops the capacity to ensure the dignity of the dead, to identify the deceased persons and to give answers to their families.