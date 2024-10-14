International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition Concludes with a Remarkable Turnout, Attracting over 640,000 Visitors

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2024 wrapped up last night, hosted by the Saudi Falcons Club under the theme "A World Like You." Over the course of 10 days, the event, held in Riyadh, drew more than 640,000 visitors from both Saudi Arabia and abroad, with over 400 exhibitors representing 45 countries.Talal AlShamaisi, CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, hailed the exhibition’s success in attracting global visitors and enthusiasts. He attributed this achievement to the strong backing of the Saudi Leadership, which is committed to preserving the nation's rich falconry heritage, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.AlShamaisi also highlighted the Club’s efforts in transforming the exhibition into a premier, sustainable platform for falconry enthusiasts, hunters, and cultural heritage lovers from around the world. The exhibition, he said, serves as a key vehicle for promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural identity and falconry traditions, ensuring their preservation for future generations, and raising environmental awareness.The CEO emphasized the exhibition’s global significance, noting its growing reputation, which has attracted investors and exhibitors from across the world. This, he added, has stimulated economic activity and boosted sales within the falconry and hunting sectors.The exhibition space this year was expanded to three times its previous size, covering 160,000 square meters. With an increased number of exhibitors and a showcase of the latest technologies and products in falconry and hunting, the event attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors. For the first time in its history, the exhibition reached full capacity, driving a significant boost in sales across all sections, including falconry, hunting, outdoor adventures, vehicles, and related hobbies.The growing popularity of the exhibition is attributed to a wide range of activities catering to all ages, including future falconers. Highlights included remote-controlled aircraft shows, equestrian displays, drone demonstrations, and military performances. The event also featured more than 20 panel discussions and specialized workshops in falconry, as well as dedicated sections for falcon sales, falconry tools, weapons, hunting gear, camping equipment, motorcycles, bicycles, and off-road vehicles. Governmental and private entities, along with several royal and natural reserves, participated extensively.In addition, the Saudi Falcons Club signed seven strategic agreements with national bodies, including the Quality of Life Program, the National Center for Wildlife Development, the Saudi Camel Federation, the Special Forces for Environmental Security, King Saud University’s Center of Excellence in Biotechnology Research, King Khalid University, and the National Agricultural Services Company. These partnerships aim to strengthen the Kingdom’s cultural heritage, preserve falconry’s environmental legacy, support scientific research, raise environmental awareness, and provide training and qualification programs.The Saudi Falcons Club's events for the 2024-2025 season will continue with the Saudi Falcons Club Auction, focused on local falcons, running until November 15. Preparations are also underway for the inaugural Falcons Club Cup in Hafr Al-Batin, alongside the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival and the AlUla Falcons Cup.

