Techsommet's Transforming Business Operations: Future of BPA - Europe, Virtual Event- Sponsors -Bonitasoft and Camunda

Discover the latest innovations in business process automation at the "Future of BPA - Europe Edition" virtual event on 15th October 2024, 10 AM CET.

Techsommet events are Great, Valuable, informative, and a nice way to virtually network with like-minded people.” — Lindsey Marandola - Director of Legal Operations at Temple Health

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Process Automation (BPA) has revolutionized the way organizations operate, enabling them to streamline workflows, eliminate inefficiencies, and adapt quickly to ever-changing market demands. By automating routine tasks and integrating advanced technologies, BPA empowers companies to achieve operational excellence, improve productivity, and make data-driven decisions. As digital transformation continues to reshape industries, the role of BPA in future-proofing businesses has never been more critical.In response to this growing need for innovation and efficiency, TechSommet is proud to announce the Transforming Business Operations: Future of BPA - Europe Edition virtual event, scheduled for 15th October 2024 at 10:00 AM CET. This highly anticipated event will gather 350+ key decision-makers from across industries to explore the latest trends, strategies, and tools in business process automation that are transforming modern enterprises.This virtual event will feature thought-provoking sessions, case studies, and discussions with industry leaders who have successfully leveraged BPA to drive business transformation. Attendees will gain valuable insights into cutting-edge process automation technologies, strategies for optimizing operations, and predictions for the future of BPA.Event SponsorsWe are excited to have Bonitasoft as our Silver Sponsor. Bonitasoft is a global leader in open-source business process automation, providing powerful solutions through its Bonita Process Automation Platform. The platform enables low-code and full-code development, real-time process monitoring, and seamless customization and integration. Bonitasoft empowers organizations to optimize and scale their business processes while maintaining full control through an open-source architecture. With Bonitasoft's innovative approach, businesses can eliminate inefficiencies and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Camunda , a recognized leader in process orchestration, joins us as the Silver Sponsor. Camunda helps organizations design, automate, and improve end-to-end processes, enabling seamless collaboration between IT and business teams. Leading companies like Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone rely on Camunda’s platform to maintain the agility and resilience needed to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.Event HighlightsWe are thrilled to have Etienne Kneschke, Executive Director of Business Process Management at KARL STORZ, as one of our keynote speakers. Etienne will share his insights in a session titled:"Make Efficiency Improvements Efficient: How to Combine Analysis and Automation Technologies in a BPM-driven Way."Etienne’s extensive experience in business process management, paired with his passion for continuous transformation, will offer attendees valuable strategies for integrating automation technologies and process management tools to drive powerful, data-driven business transformations.Additionally, Greg Varner, a renowned business transformation expert with a stellar career at global giants like adidas, Sony, Sportradar, and Scarosso, will deliver a compelling case study session titled:“Sportradar Case Study: A Holistic Approach to Business Transformation.”Greg will share lessons from his time as EVP of Global Business Transformation & Excellence at Sportradar, where he led initiatives that shifted mindsets, drove innovation, and built cross-functional excellence.The event will also feature a panel discussion on the topic:"Future-Proofing Business Operations: Trends and Predictions in BPA"Our expert panelists include:Cheryl Kwok – Global Business Strategy & Transformation Specialist at The Adecco GroupMirko Kloppenburg – Founder, NewProcessLabNicolas Chignardet – Head of Customer Success, BonitasoftThis panel will delve into the evolving role of BPA in business operations, offering predictions on upcoming trends and discussing strategies to ensure businesses remain competitive and agile in the future.Why Attend?The Future of BPA - Europe Edition is a must-attend event for professionals looking to stay ahead in today’s competitive business environment. Whether you're a C-level executive, a business strategist, or a process automation expert, this event provides a unique platform to network with industry leaders, explore the latest technologies, and gain actionable insights that can transform your organization’s operations.For more information on the event, visit: https://techsommet.com/business-process-management-europe/ And to register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5ahX8A7vQuWgqh8xBFptmw#/registration About TechSommetTechSommet is a leader in bringing together top decision-makers through its highly engaging virtual and in-person events, empowering organizations with the latest insights on business process automation, digital transformation, and emerging technologies.

