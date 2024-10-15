eosera® Foundation Announces Finalists for Third Annual Pitch Competition

More Texas Women Entrepreneurs than Ever Competed for $35,000 Prizes

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eosera® Foundation has selected three innovative Texas-based women entrepreneurs from among over 125 entrants as finalists for its third annual eosera® Pitch Competition. The competition, designed to support, elevate, and empower female-led businesses, will award the top winners $15,000, $10,000, and $5,000 prizes, plus one additional $5,000 People’s Choice prize.

The finalists, all founders of companies less than three years old, are:

• Dr. Meena McCullough of Body Spring, Euless. Established in 2022, Body Spring developed PressEX, a revolutionary tool and program for mobilizing fascia for improved movement, flexibility, and chronic pain relief.

• Lynn Callaway of good dirt®, Austin. Launched in January 2024, good dirt® offers prebiotic mushroom-based sodas with low sugar content and natural ingredients, entering a rapidly growing segment of the better-for-you beverage category.

• Addison LaBonte of Sweet Addison's, Dallas. Founded in 2023, Sweet Addison's creates gluten-free, dairy-free desserts that are both delicious and health-conscious, carving a unique niche in the better-for-you treats category with soft, thick desserts.

"We were staggered both by the number and accomplishments of this year’s women entrepreneurs who entered the competition,” said Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, CEO of eosera®. "Selecting just three finalists was an incredibly difficult process for our semi-finalist judges. But these women exemplify the innovation and diversity we aim to support through this competition. Their businesses not only address unique market needs but also demonstrate the leadership and vision of women-led enterprises in Texas."

The finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges and a live audience at the Kimbell Art Museum on November 12, 2024, from 5:30-8 PM, emceed by Kellie Raspberry, co-host of the KHKS 106.1 Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

"This contribution will make a real impact in supporting the growth of a business in our community," said Lori S. Baldock, President of Simmons Bank, Fort Worth Market. "We understand the impact of supporting entrepreneurs, women, and Texans as they navigate the challenges in business, and that’s why we are proud to participate again."

The eosera® pitch competition, now in its third year, is part of the foundation's commitment to nurturing the next generation of female business leaders in Texas.

eosera® Foundation Pitch Competition finalist awards and gifts are:

• Simmons Bank First Place $15,000

• Higginbotham Second Place $10,000

• Satori Capital Third Place $5,000

• iHeartIMPACT People’s Choice $5,000

• TechFW Pitch Coaching (Value of $1,750)

• Alumni Pitch Mentorship from Sarah Morgan (2023 Winner) and Ayo Aigbe (2023 Runner-Up)

For more information and to reserve your seat for the live event, please visit pitch.eosera.com.

About the eosera® foundation

The eosera® foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is committed to igniting the potential of women and girls through empowerment, entrepreneurship, and education. By fostering a supportive community and providing strategic investments, the foundation aims to create a more inclusive business landscape where women leaders can thrive.

About eosera®

eosera® is a woman-led O-T-C ear care industry leader known for providing fast-acting drops and sprays for humans with ears™ throughout the United States. The brand manufactures innovative ear care solutions addressing the issues of ear pain, earwax, and itchy ears from Fort Worth, Texas. Best-selling products from eosera® include EAR PAIN MD®, EAR WAX MD®, WAX BLASTER MD®, and EAR ITCH MD® retailing nationwide at most major retailers including CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger, Amazon and eosera.com. With its vibrant culture of innovation, collaboration, and support, eosera® fosters an environment where anyone can have clean, clear, and happy ears.

