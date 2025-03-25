Atlas Real Estate Names Eric Thorsen as ﻿Chief Investment Officer

Eric Thorsen, Chief Investment Officer, Atlas Real Estate.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Real Estate is proud to announce the promotion of Eric Thorsen to Chief Investment Officer (CIO). In this pivotal leadership role, Thorsen will drive the firm’s investment strategy, ensuring disciplined capital allocation and maximizing returns as Atlas expands its position as a leading owner and operator of single-family rental (SFR) and build-to-rent (BTR) assets.

With over 14 years of experience in real estate acquisitions, development, and finance, Thorsen has been instrumental in executing more than $2 billion in SFR transactions across diverse markets and economic cycles. His expertise in opportunistic real estate investment and private equity has been a key factor in Atlas’ growth, and his leadership will continue to shape the company’s future.

“Eric’s journey with Atlas has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Ryan Boykin, Founder/Partner. “He joined us as an analyst before single-family rentals were even recognized as an institutional asset class, and since then, he has played a crucial role in shaping our investment strategy, data analytics, and our renters-to-owners initiative, Uplift!”

As CIO, Thorsen will oversee joint ventures, acquisitions, dispositions, asset management, and data strategy, leveraging his strategic insight and disciplined approach to navigate the evolving real estate landscape. His leadership, marked by a steady, non-anxious presence and a relentless commitment to excellence, fosters a culture where both people and investments thrive.

“Eric’s leadership embodies Atlas’ core values of being Simple, Empowered, and Accountable,” said Tony Julianelle, CEO/Partner at Atlas. “He has been instrumental in creating long-term value, and we are confident that under his guidance, Atlas will continue to identify unique opportunities, navigate market complexities, and deliver exceptional results for our investors.”

About Atlas Real Estate

Founded in 2013, Atlas Real Estate is a full-service firm specializing in property management, institutional acquisitions/dispositions, asset management, and brokerage. With a mission to “Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate,” Atlas manages over $3.5 billion in real estate assets and more than 6,000 residential units across 17 markets. Through sustainable investment strategies, community engagement, and a commitment to financial autonomy for residents, Atlas is redefining the real estate industry. The company is also a Zillow Flex Partner Agency. For more information, visit www.realatlas.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

