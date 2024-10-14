Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Marshall High School
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Marshall High School
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Liberty Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Carroll Carroll County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark City of New Carlisle
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton City of Wilmington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Wilmington Sanitary Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Columbiana Fairfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Village of North Randall
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Lottery Commission
Mega Millions
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Lottery Commission
Megaplier
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Lottery Commission
Powerball
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Lottery Commission
Power Play
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Defiance Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Tri-Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Delaware County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Worthington City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Worthington City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
ViaQuest Healthcare Central, LLC dba Resilience
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Ohio Association of Community Colleges
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Viaquest Healthcare Central, LLC dba Liberty
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Viaquest Healthcare Central, LLC dba Vision
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Aaran Home Health Service LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Loan Servicing Office
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton DAMPE Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Huron Village of New London
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jackson Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Buckeye Joint County Insurance Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking City of Heath
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Buckeye Community School - London
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Scioto Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Buckeye Community School - Marion
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Liverpool Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Meigs Meigs County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mercer Hopewell Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery City of Dayton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Ottawa Portage Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Paulding Village of Melrose
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of Payne
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Richland County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Village of Adelphi
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Twin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Shelby Perry Port Salem Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Trumbull City of Hubbard
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Vinton Elk Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Lebanon-Turtlecreek Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Washington Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Ohio-Michigan-Indiana Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wood Village of Walbridge
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit

