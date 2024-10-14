Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Athens
|Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Marshall High School
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Marshall High School
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Liberty Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Carroll
|Carroll County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|City of New Carlisle
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|City of Wilmington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Wilmington Sanitary Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Village of North Randall
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Mega Millions
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Megaplier
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Powerball
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Lottery Commission
Power Play
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Defiance
|Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Tri-Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Delaware County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Worthington City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Worthington City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|ViaQuest Healthcare Central, LLC dba Resilience
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Ohio Association of Community Colleges
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Viaquest Healthcare Central, LLC dba Liberty
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Viaquest Healthcare Central, LLC dba Vision
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Aaran Home Health Service LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Loan Servicing Office
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|DAMPE Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|Village of New London
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jackson
|Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Buckeye Joint County Insurance Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|City of Heath
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Buckeye Community School - London
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Scioto Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Buckeye Community School - Marion
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Liverpool Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Meigs
|Meigs County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Hopewell Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|City of Dayton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Ottawa
|Portage Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Paulding
|Village of Melrose
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of Payne
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Richland County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Village of Adelphi
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Twin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Perry Port Salem Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|City of Hubbard
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Elk Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Lebanon-Turtlecreek Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Washington
|Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Ohio-Michigan-Indiana Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|Village of Walbridge
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
