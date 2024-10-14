Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Marshall High School

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Marshall High School

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Liberty Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Carroll Carroll County District Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clark City of New Carlisle

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton City of Wilmington

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Wilmington Sanitary Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Columbiana Fairfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Village of North Randall

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Lottery Commission

Mega Millions

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Ohio Lottery Commission

Megaplier

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Ohio Lottery Commission

Powerball

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Ohio Lottery Commission

Power Play

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Defiance Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Delaware Tri-Township Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Delaware County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Worthington City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Worthington City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination ViaQuest Healthcare Central, LLC dba Resilience

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Ohio Association of Community Colleges

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Viaquest Healthcare Central, LLC dba Liberty

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Viaquest Healthcare Central, LLC dba Vision

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Aaran Home Health Service LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Loan Servicing Office

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton DAMPE Community School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Huron Village of New London

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lawrence Buckeye Joint County Insurance Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Licking City of Heath

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Buckeye Community School - London

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Scioto Valley Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Buckeye Community School - Marion

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Liverpool Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Meigs Meigs County District Board of Health

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mercer Hopewell Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery City of Dayton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Ottawa Portage Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Paulding Village of Melrose

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Payne

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland Richland County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Village of Adelphi

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Twin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Shelby Perry Port Salem Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Trumbull City of Hubbard

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Vinton Elk Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Lebanon-Turtlecreek Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Washington Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Ohio-Michigan-Indiana Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wood Village of Walbridge

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit

