Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 12, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Buckeye Online School for Success
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Coshocton Opportunity School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Summit Academy Community School - Parma
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Versailles Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|A+ Arts Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Department of Aging
6/12/2025 TO 6/12/2025
|Performance Audit
|International Academy of Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Madison Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lorain
|Eaton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Wildwood Environmental Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Jonathan Alder Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|London Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning County High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy - Youngstown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|TRECA Digital Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Milton-Union Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Monroe
|Village of Miltonsburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Noble
|Beaver Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Scioto
|Sciotoville Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Green Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Newton Falls Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Newcomerstown Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Kings Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Rossford Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
