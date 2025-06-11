Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 12, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Coshocton Opportunity School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Summit Academy Community School - Parma
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Versailles Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Delaware Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin A+ Arts Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Department of Aging
6/12/2025 TO 6/12/2025		 Performance Audit
International Academy of Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Madison Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lorain Eaton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Wildwood Environmental Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
London Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning County High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy - Youngstown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion TRECA Digital Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Milton-Union Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Monroe Village of Miltonsburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Noble Beaver Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Scioto Sciotoville Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Green Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Newton Falls Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Vinton Vinton County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Warren Kings Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Rossford Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

