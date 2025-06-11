Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 12, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Coshocton Opportunity School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Summit Academy Community School - Parma

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Versailles Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Delaware Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin A+ Arts Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Department of Aging

6/12/2025 TO 6/12/2025 Performance Audit International Academy of Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hamilton Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Madison Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lorain Eaton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Wildwood Environmental Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

London Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning County High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy - Youngstown

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Marion TRECA Digital Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Milton-Union Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Monroe Village of Miltonsburg

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Noble Beaver Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Scioto Sciotoville Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Green Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Trumbull Newton Falls Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Vinton Vinton County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Warren Kings Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Rossford Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

