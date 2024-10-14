New Liberal candidate a former Green

Release date: 14/10/24

The new Liberal candidate for Black has admitted she used to be a member of The Greens.

The Mayor from Glenelg, Amanda Wilson, who only became a Liberal Party Member on Friday, has told 5AA she was previously a member of The Greens.

It calls into question what Ms Wilson stands for, and casts a further shadow over her candidacy after being parachuted into the seat by the Liberals, from two electorates away in Glenelg South.

Ms Wilson has also faced criticism from the state Liberals as recently as 3 months ago, when as Mayor she pushed through a massive council rate increase of 7.1% for residents.

In July, Liberal MPs covering Holdfast Bay Council area, including Shadow Minister Stephen Patterson, outgoing Member for Black, David Speirs and the Federal Liberal Candidate for Boothby, Nicolle Flint, attacked the Mayor and her Council demanding they abandon the massive increase - which she ignored.

These revelations further call into question the Liberals’ candidate vetting process.

Links to Liberal commentary on Holdfast Bay Council rate rise:

https://x.com/SALibMedia/status/1810600832033001550

https://x.com/7NewsAdelaide/status/1810601321202082158

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

It is extraordinary that the Liberals have preselected a former Greens member for this by-election – and worse, one that doesn’t even live in the electorate.

She only joined the party on Friday and the revelation that she is a former Greens’ member must be making many people this morning wonder what she actually stands for.

It beggars belief that only three months ago Liberal MPs were criticising Amanda Wilson and her council for a massive increase in council rates – now they are embracing her as the best person they can put forward at this by-election.

There is a clear choice at this by-election: Labor’s local candidate Alex Dighton, or Amanda Wilson, the former Green’s member parachuted in by the Liberals.