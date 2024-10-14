Language exams to begin today

Release date: 14/10/24

Students undertaking a language as part of their South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE) qualification begin exams today.

More than 1,000 students across South Australia will take exams in languages such as Korean, Italian, Chinese, AUSLAN, and French.

Students studying Serbian will be the first to be examined today. An oral exam will be conducted via Zoom or telephone. These exams occur one student at a time and take about 15 minutes.

Written language exams begin tomorrow (15 October) with AUSLAN, Latin, Chinese and Korean.

The main exam period begins on November 4 with Mathematical Methods and General Mathematics. 31 exams will be held over 10 days across 205 school sites.

The exams – paper, electronic and oral – will deliver final assessments for more than 12,500 secondary students enrolled in examined Stage 2 SACE subjects as part of their South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE) qualification.

The most popular language this year is Japanese, with 183 students. The next most popular is Italian with 177 students enrolled, followed by French with 111 students.

All students will receive their SACE results on December 16.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Our students have worked hard all year and today is the start of bringing all of their knowledge together.

Exams can be a stressful time but I encourage families to remind their young people that working hard and trying their best is the only thing they can ask of them.

Every student who has chosen a language for SACE will be highly competitive with the knowledge and skills in an increasingly global world.