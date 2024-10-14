[Enjoy smart technologies and premium products] 29th MIF and 2024MFE bring together Fortune China 500 enterprises from the mainland and other leading tech players to showcase tech achievements and explore co-operation opportunities

MACAU, October 14 - The 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2024 (2024MFE) continue to incorporate a broader range of advanced technologies in line with the “1+4” industrial development strategy. Gathering pioneering tech companies such as the Fortune China 500 enterprises from the mainland, the two events will feature the debut of bionic robots and drone photography, among other technologies, to integrate smart technology into various industries while offering attendees a sci-tech feast with both innovative exhibition and immersive experience.

As part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, gifts worth over MOP500,000 will be given away to attendees during the four-day events. The large consumption promotion event “Macao Consumption Rewards” will also take place at the same venue. In addition, Macao Ideas Promotion Series – “Macao Premium Goods” Exclusive Livestream Sales Session will be held on the second and third days of the MIF (17 and 18 October), allowing attendees to purchase the Macao products they like on the livestream channel.

A proliferation of smart projects for the audience to appreciate tech achievements up close

The 29th MIF and 2024MFE have attracted over 200 prominent tech enterprises from provinces and cities, including Beijing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Macao and Hengqin. The pavilion set up by MIF’s Partner City, Shenzhen, will feature displays related to artificial intelligence (AI), the low-altitude economy, supercharging stations, renewable energy, smart manufacturing, and biotechnology.

The “Smart Zone” within the newly established “Diversified Industries Zone” in this year’s MIF will highlight innovative R&D and applications in smart technology, one-stop smart charging solutions, and the latest advancements of smart technology in transportation. Exhibits will include new energy vehicles, wireless charging systems, bionic robots, smart service robots, and ultra-lightweight humanoid robot arms. The “Master Sky Shot” – a drone photography system – and a drone demonstration area will also make their debut during the event. This event is held to catch visitors’ attention and help them experience the unique charm of these distinctive technologies in person, as well as facilitate the integration of these smart technology projects into other sectors, and eventually tap into more opportunities for co-operation.

The “Science and Technology Week 2024 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation” will feature over 160 exhibition booths displaying outstanding science and technology achievements from Macao, Hengqin, and neighbouring regions to promote the transformation of research results and industry-university-research collaboration.

At the same time, a series of AI-themed courses taught by AI application experts will be made available at the 2024MFE venue to help visitors understand the core concepts, application areas, future trajectories, and advantages of AI while assisting small and medium-sized brands in boosting their productivity and competitiveness in the market.

Two “Macao Premium Goods” livestream sales sessions to be held by Macao Ideas

Additionally, two “Macao Premium Goods” exclusive livestream sales sessions held by Macao Ideas will take place at MIF venue from 4pm to 6pm on the second and third days (17 and 18 October) of the event. Enterprise representatives and livestreaming hosts will introduce, display and sell more than 100 Macao products from nearly 20 Macao Ideas exhibitors, covering everything from big health food items, food souvenirs, coffee, tea, cultural and creative products, clothing and shoes. The public and merchants are all welcome to visit the online livestreaming channel and purchase Macao premium goods.

Free admission for the public from 17 to 19 October

The two events will be open to trade visitors on the first day (16 October) and to the general public free of charge from the second to the final day (17 to 19 October). There will be four shuttle bus routes between the event venue and various locations in Macao, including the Macao Peninsula and Taipa. We encourage everyone to bring their friends and family along to experience all the joy the exhibitions have to offer.

For the latest information, please visit the official website at www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo; call (853) 2882 8711 (29th MIF) or (853) 8798 9654 (2024MFE); and follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.