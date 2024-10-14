ADB, Partners Open Renewable Based Minigrid to Deliver Clean Electricity to Niuafo’ou

NIUAFO’OU, TONGA (14 October 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the governments of Tonga and Australia commissioned the Niuafo’ou hybrid minigrid as part of the cofinanced Tonga Renewable Energy Project. The new grid will provide clean, reliable, and efficient electricity supply up to 24 hours per day to the people and businesses of Niuafo’ou.

Crown Prince Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala and Crown Princess Sinaitakala Tuku’aho led the commissioning ceremony. They were joined by ADB Senior Country Officer Balwyn Fa’otusia, Australian High Commissioner for Tonga Brek Batley and Tonga Minister for Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Risk Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communication Fekita ‘Utoikamanu.

“Tonga is obviously preparing for a renewable energy future by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and initiating projects like the Tonga Renewable Energy Project,” said the Director of ADB’s Energy Sector Group Keiju Mitsuhashi. “ADB will continue to support Tonga’s energy transition ambition through accelerating renewable energy investment, and strengthening the transmission and distribution network.”

The Tonga Renewable Energy Project funded the successful installation of battery energy storage system and modernized Tonga Power Limited’s (TPL) central control center on Tongatapu, as well as the installation of solar photovoltaic plants and battery energy storage systems on ‘Eua and Vava’u. The project is also constructing hybrid minigrid systems on eight outer islands in the Ha’apai and Vava’u Groups, as well as supporting TPL prepare a power purchase agreement for private sector funded investment to help achieve the government’s target of 70% renewable energy penetration by 2025.

The Tonga Renewable Energy Project is cofinanced by ADB, Green Climate Fund, the governments of Tonga and Australia, and TPL. The $12.2 million ADB financing is sourced from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries. Total project cost is $53.2 million.

