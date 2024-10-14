New 80’s Movie Begins Filming in Illinois, featuring the music of Petra

Petra founder Bob Hartman with lead singer John Schlitt on the set of Beyond Belief the Movie : Beyond Belief The Movie is Filming in the Chicagoland Area in August/September 2024

"Beyond Belief," a faith-based film set in the '80s, is now filming in Illinois, featuring the music of iconic Christian rockers Petra, starring Carson Lueders

SOUTH BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrigue Films is excited to announce that its latest feature film, "Beyond Belief the Movie," is now in production. Filming will occur throughout October in South Barrington, Woodstock, Elgin, and Wood Dale, Illinois.

Set in the 1980s, "Beyond Belief" is a powerful faith-based film that centers on the journey of hearing God's voice and living out His dream for your life. The story follows a young boy as he navigates the challenges of adolescence, discovering the transformative power of faith and the importance of following divine guidance.

A significant highlight of this project is its collaboration with Petra, the pioneering Christian rock band that emerged in the 1980s. The four-time Grammy award-winning band has inspired millions with its ministry and sold over ten million records. "Beyond Belief" is proud to be the first movie to feature Petra's songs.

“We are thrilled to be in production on a film that explores the power of faith,” said Joe Sanders, Executive Producer at Intrigue Films. “Petra’s legacy as a groundbreaking Christian rock band perfectly complements our narrative, as their music has inspired a generation to follow God's calling.”

As part of the film's promotion, Petra founder Bob Hartman and Lead Singer John Schlitt will make special appearances at Willow Creek Church on Monday, October 14, and Tuesday, October 15. This will allow fans to connect with the legends behind the music.

The movie stars pop music sensation and social media influencer Carson Lueders. Carson is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and social media influencer known for his engaging presence and catchy pop music. Carson has garnered over ten million followers and a dedicated fanbase by rising to fame through platforms like YouTube, where he showcased his musical talent with cover songs and original compositions.

The movie will be shot at various locations throughout Illinois, including downtown Woodstock, Willowcreek Church, Judson University, and a residence in Wood Dale.

"Beyond Belief The Movie" aims to inspire audiences by celebrating the faith-filled spirit of the 1980s, Petra's enduring influence, and the journey of living out God’s dream for our lives.

About Intrigue Films:

Intrigue Films is a nationwide collective of visionary storytellers committed to producing high-quality cinematic experiences rooted in biblical themes and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Intrigue aims to ignite hearts and inspire action through compelling narratives, leading audiences toward a deeper understanding of faith and a genuine desire to spread the message of Jesus Christ.

Media Inquiries: Joe Sanders

Executive Producer

Phone: 630-973-8922

Email: joe@intriguefilms.com

